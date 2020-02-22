[white-sox-signal-lefty-aaron-bummer-to-5-12-months-extension]

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox on Saturday agreed to conditions on a 5-12 months, $16-million agreement with remaining-hander Aaron Bummer, a offer that includes two club choices.

Bummer will acquire $1 million in 2020, $two million in 2021, $2.5 million in 2022, $three.75 million in 2023 and $five.5 million in 2024. The Sox hold selections for $seven.25 million in 2025 and $seven.5 million in 2026, with $1.25 million buyouts for possibly time.

The Sox also gave a new deal to utility person Leury Garcia, for a person calendar year and $3.five million including a club solution for 2021. García will acquire $3.25 million in 2020, even though the Sox maintain a $three.five-million possibility for 2021 with a $250,000 buyout. García, 29, experienced agreed to terms on a a person-yr, $three.25-million contract on January 10 to avoid arbitration.

Bummer, 26, was the Sox’ ideal reliever in 2019, putting up a 2.13 Period with 1 conserve, 60 strikeouts and a .99 WHIP about 58 aid appearances. His 27 holds ended up the third-highest in Sox historical past.

In 2019, Bummer ranked among the American League aid leaders in inherited runners scored share (2nd, 19.four), to start with-batter effectiveness (fourth, .115), holds (sixth), Period (seventh) and opponents average (ninth, .184).

All players on the Sox 40-guy roster are below contract:

Pitchers (14): Zack Burdi, Dylan Stop, Jimmy Cordero, Dane Dunning, Bernardo Flores Jr., Matt Foster, Jace Fry, Carson Fulmer, Lucas Giolito, Ian Hamilton, Michael Kopech, Jimmy Lambert, Reynaldo López and José Ruiz

· Catchers (three): Zack Collins, Yermín Mercedes and Seby Zavala

· Infielders (two): Danny Mendick and Yoán Moncada

· Outfielders (4): Micker Adolfo, Luis Basabe, Adam Engel and Blake Rutherford

The maximum salaries amid these are $627,000 for Giolito and Moncada.