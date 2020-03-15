White supremacists oppose Drag the Hour Queen with anti-gay stickers

One of the anti-LGBT + plaster stickers, which has been hosting Drag Queen Talk Hour events since last June. (ABC11 / TV Screen)

The LGBT + Center has issued a police report after fears of white supremacists and anti-LGBT + posters, it seems, could be in opposition to the events of Drag Queen Story Hour.

One North Carolina report claims that “three-sex” men are one-third of child sex offenders.

Another says: “LGBT + … victims enjoy globalization while celebrating …” and say they “promote what they want to do for our children”.

Lindsey Lughes, executive director of the LGBT Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, told the community: “It’s about the message. It’s almost like they are spreading hate messages.

“They say actual shows, misreading statistics. Many of the old things we already know in 2020 are not real but LGBTQ things that can carry HIV or harm children.

All of this has been ridiculous, over and over. They are spreading inaccurate content. It is clear that this has a profound effect on the LGBTQ + people they see, ”Lughes said.

Police are investigating the matter, and have set up meetings between the police chief and the LGBT + community.

The centerpiece wrap design is known as the Hundred Handers designation for the larger one.

Hundreds of Handers is an anonymous group that makes extensive use of the Internet, recording members via QR codes on their stickers, which are located far from the US, Italy and Spain.

The LGBT Center in Raleigh filed a report after police found anti-bulletin boards holding a public check on their doors.

The Executive Director says that anyone they hire spreads hate messages. Story at 5: 30p # ABC11 Photo from @LGBTCenterRal pic.twitter.com/6phgbn66Nc

The LGBT Center said it was the second time it had been abandoned by veterans since it began hosting the Drag Queen Story Hour last June.

The monthly reading program, in which drag queens read stories to children, sees them protesting every month and things have gotten worse since January, with more than a dozen finalists in the final event.

“It’s disappointing that these kids can’t just make a decent hour and just have fun without having to go through a crowd,” Drag Queen Hour of Elrag Chenoweth said.

Chenoweth added that Center volunteers should protect children from protectors during Drag Queen Story Hour events.

“We decide not to take part in the protests … we just turn to them and put on our faces,” Chenoweth said.

“Our hope is always, that it is just stickers and words,” added Lughes.

“We need to be careful here in this regard, to make sure we are prepared in the event that it happens, should anyone wish to publish any of these.

“This is just a reminder of why it is important to continue to play the role we play in the fight against discrimination that LGBTQ people always face.”