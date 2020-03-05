[WHITESNAKE Postpones Japanese Tour Thanks To Ongoing Threat Of Coronavirus]

WHITESNAKE has postponed its earlier introduced Japanese tour “owing to the ongoing danger of the coronavirus.”

Before tonight, the band released the subsequent statement by using social media:

“We regret to announce that WHITESNAKE‘s Japan Tour which experienced been scheduled for March has been unavoidably postponed because of to the ongoing risk of the Coronavirus.

“Now, we are doing work on rescheduling the dates. Your acquired tickets for the first dates will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Please make certain you maintain your tickets safe and sound. For individuals consumers who wish to acquire a refund, we will announce facts of the refund method when we announce the rescheduled dates.

“We deeply apologize to all functions involved specifically those shoppers who bought tickets and have been looking ahead to the WHITESNAKE exhibits.”

Affected dates:

March 09 – Fukuoka Civic Corridor

March 10 – Okayama Civic Hall

March 12 – Tokyo Dome Metropolis Corridor (Present one)

March 13 – Tokyo Dome City Corridor (Exhibit 2)

March 15 – Sapporo Shimin Corridor

March 17 – Tokyo Internatinal Discussion board Hall A

March 19 – Osaka Grand Cube

March 20 – Nagoya Kariya Cultural Heart

Other artists who have introduced modifications in clearly show schedules, citing safety fears, include SLIPKNOT, LACUNA COIL and SONS OF APOLLO.

Coronavirus, which originated in China, has previously claimed far more than three,000 lives all over the world, including nine in the U.S.

South Korea has recorded a overall of 5,328 verified situations, the major outbreak outdoors of mainland China.

WHITESNAKE has been touring in assistance of its most up-to-date album, “Flesh & Blood”, which was released lat Could by way of Frontiers Audio Srl. The disc follows the 2011 critically acclaimed studio album “Forevermore” and 2015’s “The Purple Album”, a reimagining of DEEP PURPLE classics from WHITESNAKE mastermind David Coverdale‘s time in that band.

Becoming a member of Coverdale on “Flesh & Blood” is the band comprised of Reb Beach front and Joel Hoekstra on guitar, Michael Devin on bass, Tommy Aldridge on drums, and Michele Luppi on keyboards.

