Whitesnake’s ‘The Rock Album’ Selection To Include things like Beforehand Unreleased Tune ‘Always The Same’

WHITESNAKE will convey together some of its most difficult-hitting tracks of its multi-platinum career on “The Rock Album”, a new assortment that capabilities revisited, remixed and remastered versions of the group’s ideal rock tunes. The album is the first release in the band’s “Pink, White And Blues” trilogy, a collection of fresh, new collections structured by musical themes that will include: “Appreciate Tunes” (red), “The Rock Album” (white) and “The Blues Album” (blue).

“The Rock Album” will be accessible on June 19 on CD ($14.98), and as a double-LP established pressed on 180-gram, white vinyl ($31.98) and is accessible for pre-purchase now. The songs also will be readily available through electronic and streaming solutions. The assortment capabilities the debut of “Constantly The Same”, a earlier unreleased song that was recorded through the 2019 sessions for “Flesh & Blood”. The band also launched a new lyric online video for the track on its YouTube channel.

In the album’s liner notes, WHITESNAKE founder and lead singer David Coverdale writes: “All the tracks have been revisited, remixed and remastered. Some have been musically embellished exactly where my co-producer Michael McIntyre, my new mixer Christopher Collier and I felt it correct or required to provide out the finest in these tunes.”

“The Rock Album” spans over a few a long time with music originally introduced concerning 1984 and 2011 on 6 WHITESNAKE studio albums. 1 observe — “She Give Me” — is taken from Coverdale‘s 2000 solo album “Into The Light-weight”.

The group’s music from the 1980s is perfectly represented by “Love Ain’t No Stranger” from “Slide It In” (1984) and “Judgement Day” from “Slip Of The Tongue” (1989), as nicely as “Nevertheless Of The Night”, “Give Me All Your Adore” and the No. 1 smash “Listed here I Go All over again” from WHITESNAKE‘s 1987 self-titled album, which has been certified mega-platinum.

“Restless Heart” (1997) will get its because of on the collection with 4 tunes, which include the blistering “Are not able to Cease Now”. “The Rock Album” also features songs from 2008’s “Excellent to Be Terrible” (“Ideal Several years” and “Are not able to You Listen to The Wind Blow”), in addition to the title monitor from 2011’s “Forevermore”. Other highlights from “The Rock Album” contain a remixed version of “All Or Practically nothing” that functions added guitars pulled from the primary multi-keep track of tapes, additionally an alternate arrangement of “Explain to Me How” from “Forevermore”.

Past week, WHITESNAKE introduced a 35th-anniversary remix of “Slide It In” as a 2LP set on 180-gram transparent purple vinyl. WHITESNAKE scored its very first platinum-advertising album in 1984 with “Slide It In”, a launch that has sold extra than six million copies all over the world thanks to challenging-rocking songs like “Really like Ain’t No Stranger”, “Slow An’ Simple” and the title observe.

“The Rock Album” CD track listing:

01. Nonetheless Of The Night



02. Finest Many years



03. Convey to Me How



04. Enjoy Ain’t No Stranger



05. All Or Very little



06. Give Me All Your Enjoy



07. Can You Listen to the Wind Blow



08. Restless Heart



09. Just about anything You Want



10. In this article I Go All over again



11. Judgement Day



12. She Give Me



13. Crying



14. Are unable to Prevent Now



15. Constantly The Same *



16. Forevermore

LP monitor listing:

Side A:

01. Still Of The Night



02. Finest Many years



03. Explain to Me How



04. Love Ain’t No Stranger

Facet B:

01. All Or Almost nothing



02. Give Me All Your Adore



03. Can You Hear the Wind Blow



04. Restless Heart

Facet C:

01. Everything You Want



02. Right here I Go All over again



03. Judgement Day



04. She Give Me

Side D

01. Crying



02. Can not Halt Now



03. Always The Exact same *



04. Forevermore

* earlier unreleased

