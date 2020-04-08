Whitewater organizations are using Coronavirus to recruit

On March 24, the FBI shot Timothy Wilson, 36, as he was about to attack a hospital in the Kansas area where patients are being treated with coronavirus.

The FBI previously described Wilson as a “radical leftist” who took responsibility for attacking a mosque, a church, and a school with several black students before landing at the hospital. He died in the shooting when federal government officials tried to arrest him. Hours before his death, Wilson posted anti-Semitic messages against some white supremacist groups on the Telegram network.

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the world, white people take it as something new and strong in their work. Their messages often happen in Telegram, which in the past year has been a valuable source of information for extremist groups, according to the Anti-Psychological Association. Telegram stations linked to racism and racism increased by more than 6,000 users in March, according to data shared exclusively by the Institute for Strategic Studies, a London-based think tank. terrorism and disruption. The particular white-collar channel focused on COVID-19-related messages grew its user base from 300 to 2,700 users that month alone – an 800% increase.

In an online Telegram channel that can be found with thousands of members, TIME has noticed users sharing posts and messages – some of them as they are shown – encouraging people with the virus to infect others, especially tribes. Jacob Davey, a senior research analyst at the Strategic Analysis Center, said: “We see a lot of people who are proposing that they should intentionally spread it, turning themselves into a suicide weapon.” “The one that really needs to be seriously considered, even if it is presented in the worst case scenario.” Other messages seen by TIME show the spread of the virus in Israel and Africa; still most of the complaints, using racist language to denote Mexicans, that COVID-19 would cause an influx of migrants along the South American border.

“As stated in our Terms of Service, we will not allow messages including violence on Telegram stations, bots, or groups, which are publicly visible.” “We process reports from users and the names that violate this law have been removed.”

While Telegram channels reach almost a few people compared to major social media platforms like Twitter or Facebook, experts say they are right when they are not as dangerous as extremists. In these extremist societies, “success is not measured by the production of much movement,” said Cassie Miller, a senior researcher at the South Poverty Law Center (SPLC). “Their goal is to get people to use these things that are allowed, and to do it with great force.”

The Telegram stated on its website that it would not engage in “political sanctions.” He said that despite removing terrorist data, “we will not restrict anyone who expresses their views peacefully.” But analysts argue most of the white supremacy on Telegram has fulfilled its definition of terrorism. “There are other channels that we look at every day, including those that are disturbing, including those that have Christchurch videos, that encourage people to raise their own standing on certain communities, and sometimes specific, “said Oren Segal, deputy. head of the Center on Terrorism in Human Rights. “And so the fact that we can still figure that out is always telling us it’s not enough to do anything.” The Telegram told TIME that it has recently developed a “new system for assessing stations” to deal with inaccuracies, and a “corona” investigation will now lead to a working station with more accurate data.

The major concerns associated with world-class conflicts often coincide with the emergence of new conspiracy theories. But something new that leads to the rise of radicalism, experts say, is that many people now spend time online while in detention in their homes. “You really have a prisoner audience. It’s no surprise that there will be more online activity,” Segal said. “One of the things we saw was a lot of propaganda around the coronavirus in hopes of attracting. the attention of a new audience. ”

Anti Corruption Group is also delivering an online message that has been spreading fast on Telegram over the past four months. Earlier this week, Segal said the organization had discovered a number of programs aimed at harming the Jewish people and the Chinese government, as well as developing a plan to fight the spread of drugs and Chinese. Soon after, he said, members of these groups began discussing how to design a weapon to fight ethnic minorities.

One of the white-collar parts, which are visible in the Telegram channels, which predict rapid rise while the coronavirus is spreading is “acceleration,” a philosophy that calls on followers to do everything they can to accelerate al-Qaeda’s collapse. and bring the power of white supremacy. in the United States “This is a group of extremists who welcome chaos and violence,” said Cassie Miller of the SPLC. “They welcomed the coronavirus, as this means that we can move closer to expanding the civilization, which is their main hope because after that they can only provide their blood.

Teleler is a great place on the Internet where activists gather, Miller said. “They are the best way of thinking,” she said. “They don’t seem to be doing anything to remove this content.”

Telegram is not only used by terrorists: it is also popular among hackers and journalists for its sensitive information. But it became a white supremacy at the same time that social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube tried to suppress hate speech and extremism. While these platforms are also criticized for doing little to remove harmful material, they still succeed in driving racists out in public, with scenes of global upheaval. , according to Davey. On Telegram, by contrast, “the lack of direct governance has made it a safe haven for these groups,” he said.

With the infection posing a risk of public unrest, the pressure is building on Telegram to revisit its long-standing policy of keeping privacy at bay. “Telegram needs to be connected to what’s right,” says Segal of the Medical Association. “Anyone researching, tracking and trying to reduce the threat of terrorism is spending a lot of time on Telegram right now.”

Write to Billy Perrigo at billy.perrigo@time.com.

