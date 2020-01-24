Whitman-Hanson makes the score equal

Just over six weeks after a stunning heartbreaking loss to their league rivals, Whitman-Hanson took revenge.

Steve Kelly scored 16 points while Nate Amado closed the game late with a three-point game when Whitman-Hanson Patriot League refused Keenan rival Hingham, 62-56, at Hingham High School on Thursday evening.

The Panthers even won with the Harborms (9-4, 7-1) on top of the rankings of the Patriot League Keenan Division.

“This game had a very different feel from the first time, because we knew in the game how good Hingham was a team,” said Whitman-Hanson’s coach Bob Rodgers. “We beat a very good team in their gym and it keeps us alive for a league title.”

Whitman-Hanson (11-2, 7-1) had a lead of 52-42 with just over six minutes to go, but the Harborms made one final push. Jack Hurley tied a few baskets around the edge before Steven White (17 points) drilled a transition trey as part of an 11-3 run that brought the Harborms back in 56-53 with 2:20 left.

Colby Ahern increased the lead back to six with 30 seconds left with a few on the line for charity, but Jack McBride buried a three-hand to narrow the deficit for Hingham to 59-56 with 15 seconds remaining =. On the resulting pass, Amado passed from the pressure of Hingham and ended through contact on the other side to seal the profit for the Panthers.

In the first half, Kelly tortured the Harborm defense with his athletics and physicality to consistently take to the job. From there the senior ended up or kicked at one of the deadly three-point shooters of the Panthers. The Panthers opened a lead six, 23-17, in the first half on Cole Levangie and Ben Rice (17 points), but Thomas Koenen provided the Haborms with 11 points from the bench that kept them 28-27 go to the dressing room.

A Hurley trey gave Hingham a two-point lead early in the third quarter, but Kelly and the Panthers attack quickly took control. Kelly drove to the layouts basket twice to set up Whitman-Hanson four before Rice drilled an off-balance three pointer from the left corner to give Whitman-Hanson a 47-39 lead in the final frame.

“Steve (Kelly) is just tough as nails,” Rodgers said. “He didn’t have his best game in terms of finishing and some other things, but he does a lot of the little things, but he does a lot of things that people who love basketball like to see.”