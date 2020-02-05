February 4 (UPI) – With a smile and a hint of optimism, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave Tuesday evening the democratic response to President Donald Trump’s state of the Union by avoiding his comments on the Maximize that actions say more than words.

Of the East Lansing High School her daughters attend, Whitmer said it would take more than 10 minutes to respond to the President’s speech – which focused primarily on the U.S. economy – and instead would highlight what Democrats are doing just that. Fighting Republicans to improve the country’s infrastructure and health system.

“You can hear what someone is saying, but to know the truth, watch what they are doing,” she said.

The public may be tired of politics, she said, referring to Trump’s ongoing impeachment process in the Senate, but it must remain committed and not forget that in the split and dishonesty, “together we have limitless potential.”

She said Democrats were building bridges, patching streets, and expanding broadband internet in the United States to respond to the frustration of their constituencies at the cost of the damage aging infrastructure is doing to them, including car repairs and damage to wages and health.

Everyone benefits from improved infrastructure, but Senate Republicans, led by Trump, have hindered their proposals, she said.

“Bullying on Twitter doesn’t fix bridges – it burns them,” she said, referring to the president who is known for speaking out and attacking his opponents on the social media platform.

Healthcare is personal, not political, and all Democrats currently running in the party’s area code to take Trump for the presidency in November are planning to extend coverage to all Americans and have voted in favor of the Affordable Care Act Another example of this is that Democrats put actions above words, she said.

In contrast, she said, Trump is asking the courts to remove these safeguards.

“It’s pretty easy,” she said, “Democrats are trying to improve your health care. Republicans in Washington are trying to take them away.”

In one of Trump’s few direct references from Trump’s State of the Union, Whitmer said that his advocacy for the stock market matters little when millions of people suffer from debt and low wages.

“When the president says the economy is strong, my question is: strong for whom?” she said it shouldn’t be strong for the wealthy reaping tax benefits but for the struggling middle class.

She said Democrats are working to fix this by sending nearly 300 bills to the desk of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who they have been sitting since.

She then directly asked the Kentucky senator to move her.

Their confidence in America’s future comes from its youth, who, through challenging climate change policies and school shootings, sometimes felt like “the adults in the room”, but it shouldn’t be their job to address the problems caused by the adults to fix. She said.

She concluded her speech by stating that 2020 is an important year for America as it is a third impeachment process in history that either reelects Trump or elects an undisclosed democratic candidate.

The state of the union and the democratic response are in the final stages of Trump’s impeachment process, which is expected to end with an acquittal this week after more than a week of controversial debates.

Whitmer urged the public to pay more attention to what the senators do in impeachment than what they say because the truth matters and “nobody should be above the law.”

“It’s time to act,” she said.