[whitmer-thomas-on-his-new-hbo-distinctive-and-crafting-darkwave-comedy-bangers]

For his first a single-hour comedy particular, Whitmer Thomas manufactured a pilgrimage to The Flora-Bama Lounge, the famed Gulf Shores beach bar exactly where his late mom routinely performed to droves of partiers with her twin sister in the band Syn Tornado. His mom’s premature death casts a somber shadow around The Golden One—which also grapples with hefty themes like an absentee father and a foiled childhood kidnapping—but Thomas channels all of his thoughts by a charming hybrid of remarkably self-mindful comedic storytelling and arch first songs that can only be explained as “darkwave comedy bangers.” Like the most effective of the musical comedy genre, the songs of The Golden One stand on their own as simply fantastic tracks. For case in point, the solitary “Partied To Death” is hilariously frank about Thomas’ own sobriety when also currently being a catchy goth-pop banger in its individual ideal.

In anticipation of the premiere of The Golden Just one on HBO, we sat down with Whitmer Thomas at The Satellite in Los Angeles, the location in which he hosts his can’t-skip “Whitmer Thomas & Pals” are living present. The comedian instructed us how his mom’s tunes vocation shaped his worldview, and discussed why it can normally come to feel less complicated for him to create a song than a joke. He also discovered that he’d before long be releasing re-mastered versions of his mom’s music with Syn Twister, so lovers of nostalgic beach front rock have that to look ahead to in the near foreseeable future.

Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One particular debuts February 22 on HBO, and will be readily available to stream by using HBO NOW, HBO GO, and HBO On Demand. An accompanying album, Tunes from The Golden One particular, is readily available on digital and streaming now by way of Rarely Artwork documents.—they’ll be releasing the album on LP and CD this spring on April three.