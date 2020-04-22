Whitney Houston biopic at work

ASSOCIATE PRESS Whitney Houston performed at the 37th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2009. A feature film about Houston’s life is in the works from Anthony McCarten, screenwriter of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The biopic is being shepherded by the Whitney Houston Real Estate, music producer Clive Davis and Primary Wave Music, the partners said.

LOS ANGELES >> A feature film about the life of Whitney Houston is in the works of the screenwriter of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The biopic is being shepherded by the Whitney Houston Estate, music producer Clive Davis and Primary Wave Music, the partners said today.

“I want to dance with someone” is following Houston from obscure pop stars and promises to be “frank about the price that super-stars require,” according to the announcement.

“From all my personal and professional experiences with Whitney from her last teenage years to her tragic untimely death, I know the full story Whitney Houston has not yet been told,” Davis said in a statement. He said that McCarten’s script will finally reveal “Whitney’s whole vocal genius affecting the world while she fiercely fought with the demons that were her rest …”

Houston sold more than 200 million records worldwide during his 25-year career and won six Grammys, 16 Billboard Music and two Emmys before his death in 2012.

McCarten, who has gotten Oscar nominations for his scripts for “The Theory of Everything,” “The Worst Hour” and “The Two Popes,” said in a statement that he was grateful to be working closely with people who knew Houston best.

The announcement said Stella Meghie is in “advanced talks” to lead. Meghie most recently directed “The Picture” with Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield.

The project no longer has a studio or distribution.

