Whitney Young basketball: Jaehshon Thomas, Sangolay Njie helping dolphins cruise North Lawndale

From the outside it turned out that the transfer of Jaehshon Thomas from Aurora Christian to Young went smoothly. The junior was immediately a starter and impact player for the dolphins this season.

Turns out it wasn’t that easy for Thomas.

“It wasn’t smooth,” said Thomas. “I have been through some difficult times with this team trying to find my place. I am just starting to get into the groove. I play hard and hit open shots. The energy and fast pace surprised me. We were not at all quickly in Aurora Christian. “

Thomas scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in No. 8 Young’s 80-41 win against a visit to North Lawndale on Friday.

“My way of thinking changed, that was the biggest difference,” said Thomas. “I didn’t really know how to fit everyone right away.”

Thomas is a natural goal scorer. He is working on improving his defense and his point monitoring skills.

“(Thomas does a lot and he can do more,” said Dolphins coach Tyrone Slaughter. When you play with DJ (Steward) and Tyler (Beard), it’s hard to find your foot, but he finds out. (Thomas struggles ) was more about the teams we played. We lost eight points against four teams in the top 25. There were a few of those games a little faster. It took him some time to settle down. “

Sangolay Njie led Young (11-6, 7-0 Red-North / West) with 22 points and six rebounds. Tyler Beard scored 10 and DJ Steward added eight points.

“We had to close (Daveon Rogers from North Lawndale),” Njie said. “We knew he could score and create, so we had to close him early. We knew they would be emotionally involved and they would try to take our heads off. So we came prepared to end and defend. “

The match was closed for fifteen minutes. The dolphins took control with a 16-1 run to close the first half. They led 42-21 at the break and North Lawndale (12-6, 6-2) never reached any form of comeback in the second half.

Daequan Davis led the Phoenix with 11 points. Jamar Wilkins added nine and Charlie Harris scored eight.

“We’re going in the right direction,” said Slaughter. “A lot has to do with the schedule that we played for this. Our planning prepares us for this. This team is no different than my previous few teams. They really like to play together and they play well together. “

Young also recently dominated in victories against Uplift and Westinghouse and last weekend won a nice victory against St. Louis Christian Brothers in Highland.

“Hopefully we can keep it up,” Slaughter said. “We still have two games in conference. If we win either, we will win the conference outright. We feel good about where we are. ”

The two remaining games of the Dolphins are en route, on Lane and on Orr. Young travels to Springfield, Massachusetts to play Mount Vernon, New York on Sunday in the Hoophall Classic. The game is on ESPN3.