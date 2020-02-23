[whittier-7-eleven-capturing:-community-mourns-decline-of-retail-store-clerk-killed-in-the-course-of-theft-endeavor]

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) — A neighborhood in Whittier is mourning the reduction of a seven-Eleven clerk who was killed through a holdup at the keep early Saturday morning, as authorities proceed their lookup for the robbery suspect who they say shot him.

Law enforcement say the robber walked into the comfort retail outlet on the corner of Santa Fe Springs and Lambert roads carrying a semi-computerized handgun just ahead of 6 a.m. The clerk cooperated with the suspect’s demands for money but it failed to matter, in accordance to the Whittier Law enforcement Section.

“It seems he just arrived in, just an armed robbery, the sufferer was complying and for whichever cause the suspect decided to shoot the victim,” reported Officer Hugo Figueroa.

Two consumers were being within the retailer at the time of the shooting but were being unhurt.

For quite a few group customers, the seven-Eleven was a day-to-day halt in their routines when they grew to become common with the workforce. Police have only determined the sufferer as a guy in his late 20s or early 30s.

“A whole lot of people today halt listed here. A good deal of persons have been publishing – who bought shot? What worker? Simply because they know all the employees that work right here. Every person is welcoming,” mentioned Whittier resident Robert Bernal.

Witnesses explained the suspect, who fled from the scene, as a gentleman about 5 toes seven inches tall, putting on dark apparel, gloves and a bandana on his deal with.

1 neighbor said this is the third shooting in the location in the last working day, but authorities say they are not linked.

Everyone with information and facts is encouraged to get in touch with detectives at (562) 567-9281.