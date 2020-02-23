whittier-seven-eleven-taking-pictures:-law-enforcement-look-for-for-suspect-just-after-retail-outlet-clerk-killed-all-through-robbery-endeavor

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) — A group in Whittier is mourning the decline of a seven-Eleven clerk who was killed during a holdup at the shop early Saturday early morning, as authorities go on their research for the robbery suspect who they say shot him.

Police say the robber walked into the advantage keep on the corner of Santa Fe Springs and Lambert roads carrying a semi-automatic handgun just before 6 a.m. The clerk cooperated with the suspect’s demands for funds but it did not issue, in accordance to the Whittier Police Division.

“It seems he just arrived in, just an armed theft, the victim was complying and for whichever cause the suspect decided to shoot the victim,” explained Officer Hugo Figueroa.

Two customers were being within the keep at the time of the shooting but have been uninjured.

For a lot of community customers, the seven-Eleven was a daily cease in their routines when they became familiar with the staff. Police have only recognized the target as a man in his late 20s or early 30s.

“A good deal of people today stop in this article. A ton of folks ended up publishing – who received shot? What worker? For the reason that they know all the staff that function below. Every person is helpful,” stated Whittier resident Robert Bernal.

Witnesses described the suspect, who fled from the scene, as a gentleman about five toes seven inches tall, donning darkish clothes, gloves and a bandana on his experience.

“It really is awful. It truly is a horrible decline and I hope they catch the guy since he did not deserve that. It truly is senseless,” claimed client Aurelio De La Torre.

One neighbor explained this is the 3rd taking pictures in the area inside the last working day, but authorities say they are not associated.

Murder UPDATEHomicide transpired at the 7-11 retail store 8438 Santa Fe Springs Street. Suspect entered the retailer with a semi-automated handgun killing the clerk. Suspect is explained as a male black grownup, five-06/five-07. Any one with details speak to Whittier PD 562-567-9281. pic.twitter.com/MSNhvcHrJB — Whittier Law enforcement Dept (@whittierpd) February 23, 2020

Any individual with details is encouraged to call detectives at (562) 567-9281.