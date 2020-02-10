WHO advance team for coronavirus finally on the way to China, tweets from Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

GENEVA – An international team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) traveled to Beijing to help investigate the Chinese coronavirus epidemic, the Geneva-based agency said on Sunday.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who traveled to Beijing in late January for talks with President Xi Jinping and Chinese ministers, returned with an agreement to send an international mission.

However, it took almost two weeks for the government to get the go-ahead for its composition, which was not announced. That being said, WHO veteran Dr. Bruce Aylward, a Canadian epidemiologist and emergency expert, was in charge.

“I was just at the airport and I was a member of an advance team for the WHO-led international expert mission # 2019nCoV to #China, led by Dr. Bruce Aylward, veteran of past public health emergencies,” said Tedros in a tweet from Geneva.

Dr. Sylvie Briand, who accompanied Tedros last month and stayed behind for discussions with leading Chinese health authorities, told Reuters last week that they were discussing a list of experts with China.

“Because it is a shared mission, they need to be on board, not just an international group going there. We have about 15 employees,” said Briand, director of Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness at WHO.

China increased the death toll from the Corona virus outbreak to 811 on Sunday, exceeding the number of people killed worldwide by the SARS epidemic as authorities made plans to return millions of people to work after a long New Year break in the lunar lands ,

The virus, which has spread to two dozen countries, has killed about 2 percent of more than 37,550 cases worldwide, with 99 percent of infections occurring in China, according to WHO figures.

WHO declared the outbreak on January 30 a global emergency after the Chinese central government blocked 60 million people in Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus that appeared in a fish market in December.

Tedros said on Saturday he hoped the team would include experts from the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“It must make sense on the ground,” said Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health law at Georgetown Law, in an interview in Geneva this week.

Gostin called for a “real partnership with transparent information flows and responsibility for the response” and added that there should be a strong CDC presence.

“CDC has no competition in terms of experience and technical expertise in dealing with international outbreaks,” he said.

“But the other advantage is smart diplomacy. What could indicate that despite all the differences in ideology, trade and politics, we are coming together as a human community to tackle this threat.” Said Gostin.