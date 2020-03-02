The 12th series finale had many surprises. One of them answered a question from Doctor Who several decades ago: Who are the Morbius Doctors? (Spoilers continue.)

Timeless Children was an episode that had some major surprises for Doctor Whore. The doctor disclosed that he was much older than he thought. Not only did he know the full bodysuit of his life, though he did not know it, he revealed it as a “timeless baby.” But, more surprising than that, Dr. Morbius acknowledged.

For those of you who may not know, in The Brain of Morbius’ fourth classic medical history, in a mental battle between the Doctor and former Lord Lord Morbius criminals, we saw pictures of Dr.’s life. These images included the four faces we knew. But we also saw pictures of other men. Morbius said of himself as being a doctor, all of which had happened before William Hartnell, and producer Philip Hinchcliffe was also concerned about what they were doing initially.

Of course, later on, stories like The Five Doctors established that Hartnell’s doctor was “original,” essentially depicting Morbius’ faces as essentially Morbius’s own faces. That was not the episode he was supposed to be, but it was the general theory of the fans of this disagreement.

However, The Timeless Children did not just state that the Doctor was canon, but fully acknowledged them. In most episodes, Doctor Matifice was captured inside Gallifrey – the computer formed by the sum of all Time Lord’s knowledge.

In a sequence where the Doctor has tried to escape the Matrix, giving all the memories, we will see the Doctor’s history. We see his friends and the enemies he faces. More than all that, though: we see his life. All the faces we know and love, all the lives of the Timeless Child, as well as Jo Martin’s mourning, as seen in Fugitive of the Judoon. But most excitingly, we see Doctor Morbius.

Did. Chris Chibnall really did. Not only did he acknowledge, but he also explained the horrific moments in Doctor Who’s history. However you think the biggest revelation in The Timeless Children is, it has to be said that it was a great way to directly acknowledge the canon of the show. Also: Dr. Terrance Dicks, Philip Hinchcliffe and Robert Holmes are officially in attendance. I think it’s a nice tribute to the impact of Doctor Who.

Are you glad that The Timeless Children recognized The Brain of Morbius directly? Or do you think it would be better left? Notify me in the comments below.