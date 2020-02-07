Who are the Premier League kings? Every club was awarded nutmegs when Tottenham put Chelsea to shame

Since the appearance of Brazil vs Portugal Nike in 2004, we’ve all been a bit obsessed with nutmegs.

It’s such a simple joy to put the ball through someone else’s legs.

Alli loves a nutmeg

The act must be followed by a proud statement of your preferred phrase – MEGS or NUTS – depending on which part of the country you come from. OLE if you are Luis Figo or Roberto Carlos.

It is a tradition that extends to the level of our game. While Tottenham may be fifth in the Premier League table, they’re at the top where it really matters: the nutmeg table.

And it’s no surprise if you get Dele Alli to beat up referees. The cheek of it.

During the 3-2 win against Southampton, the England international put the ball between David Coote’s legs before shortly thereafter piercing a cross through Jannik Vestergaard’s legs in Son Heung’s path.

The South Korean was overthrown because of a penalty that he converted when Spurs booked his spot on the next round. Nutmegs can sometimes be productive, but this is not essential.

Statistics from fbref.com show that the elected champion Liverpool is in seventh place after hitting the ball 17 times in the opponent’s legs.

We can only hope that the inevitable first title in the Premier League in 30 years can help offset this bitter disappointment.

In the meantime, Norwich has reached the top 6, which we believe should be an honorable exception to relegation.

It’s clear to see why Manchester City are struggling this season – they’re fighting relegation in the nutmeg table.

And Chelsea is at an all-time low, even though there is a youth team with such a high mega potential.

You can see the full table below …

Nutmegs, which are completed by every Premier League team

20] Chelsea – 6

19] Watford – 11

18] Newcastle – 12

17] Manchester City – 12

16] Burnley – 13

15] Brighton – 13

14] West Ham – 14

13] Aston Villa – 14

12] Southampton – 15

11] Sheffield United – 15

10] Crystal Palace – 15

9] Leicester – 16th

8] Bournemouth – 16th

7] Liverpool – 17th

6] Norwich – 19th

5] Everton – 20th

4] Wolves – 23

3] Arsenal – 23

2] Manchester United – 27

1] Tottenham – 29