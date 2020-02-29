[who-are-you-calling-outdated?-ageless-abdi-books-ticket-to-fifth-olympics]



Feb 29, 2020 Atlanta, Georgia, United states Abdi Abdirahman celebrates with United States flag soon after positioning 3rd in the men’s race in two: 10: 03 to qualify for his fifth Olympic team all through the US Olympic Workforce Trials marathon. Required Credit history: Kirby Lee-United states Nowadays Athletics

February 29, 2020

By Amy Tennery

ATLANTA (Reuters) – It is generally stated that age is practically nothing but a variety. For 43-calendar year-outdated marathoner Abdi Abdirahman, it was minor more than an afterthought at Saturday’s U.S. Olympic marathon trials.

Slicing by his more youthful peers on a hilly and demanding Atlanta program, Abdirahman defied the several years and the odds to just take third spot in 2: 10: 03, turning out to be the oldest American guy to e-book a place on the U.S. Olympic marathon group.

“I hardly ever count myself out,” Abdirahman told reporters after the race. “Everything labored the way I wanted … having third or very first, next is the very same – we’re all likely the exact put and we all completed the identical objectives we preferred.”

Prior to Saturday’s race, a lot of speculated no matter if the 43-12 months-old, four-time Olympian would crack the leading 10. Couple of, nevertheless, expected him to walk away Tokyo-sure to a jaw-dropping fifth Olympics.

He 1st joined Group Usa two for Sydney 2000, exactly where he put 10th in the 10,000 metres, and followed that with 15th- and 10th-place finishes in the subsequent two Video games.

He competed in the marathon at the London Olympics but failed to complete.

Section of his thriving run-up to Atlanta integrated a 12-7 days stint in the superior altitudes of Ethiopia, where by Abdirahman informed reporters he place in “a ton of training” together with four-time Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah of the British isles.

“After 20 a long time of jogging, I keep in mind making my 1st Olympic group,” he stated. “I believe it will be my final Olympics but it won’t be my past trials.”

(Reporting By Amy Tennery Modifying by Daniel Wallis)