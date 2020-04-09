Who asked Trump about Netflix’s “Tiger King” during the briefing?

New York journalist Steven Nelson was completely rocked on the internet to use his time during the White House’s daily information about the corona, to ask the President Donald Trump for possible grace Joe Exotic from the documentary Tiger King that has become a hit with pop culture.

With nearly 450,000 Americans so far having contracted COVID-19 and more than 13,000 deaths, the notion that a supposed professional journalist would shift the focus of the president’s questions to a snarky trick that started a torrent of criticism.

Watch her face on her back when she says #TigerKing 😩🤕 https://t.co/qf0QjjBxHg

– Brooke Thomas (.BrookeOnAir) April 8, 2020

Is anyone asking Trump about King Tiger during the White House briefing during a national emergency? Who was just saying that?

– Tom Nichols (.RadioFreeTom) April 8, 2020

why do we ask the president about Tiger King ???????

– Josh Dawsey (@ jdawsey1) April 8, 2020

A Tiger King question in the White House.

I can not.

– Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 8, 2020

TRADITIONAL TIGK KING !!!!!!!

WHO IS THIS PROBLEM? YOU GO !!!!

– Charles P. Pierce (harCharlesPPierce) April 8, 2020

Beat that shit out of journalism. # TrumpLiesAmericansDie #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/LKtADBq9w9

– Steve Marmel (.Marmel) April 8, 2020

Who asked the king tiger question? Was it OAN?

– Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (olMollyJongFast) April 8, 2020

Any journalist who asked about the Tiger King at the White House briefing: please stop. Cut it out. There are other jobs for you.

– Molly McKew (olMollyMcKew) April 8, 2020

At this time, wasting a question in a press conference with the president to take over Tiger King is reprehensible. I’ll do the stupid shit. White House reporters are doing their job.

– Josh Horowitz (.joshuahorowitz) April 8, 2020

If you have time to ask a Tiger King question, the updates are either too long or journalists who ask such questions should be thrown into a pit of the alligator.

– Josh Jordan (umNumbersMuncher) April 8, 2020

The worst part is that instead of having an honest discussion about how to stop people dying during a pandemic, everyone will remember the tidbits and the silly question of Tiger King. https://t.co/6clMbH3jWA

– Anna Gallegos stays at home 🏠 (@anna_gallegos) April 8, 2020

Anyone who asked about Tiger King should be fired with a text message before the update is complete.

– Maximillian Potter (@maxapotter) April 8, 2020

However, there has also been a contingent between the conservative Twitterati who found the question a real storm and a welcome break from all the depressing news about the real death and illness among the Americans.

Are we really taking a Tiger King question right now ???

I’m really all-in here! Best information question!

– Jason Miller (asonJasonMillerinDC) April 8, 2020

I apologize to anyone who may have been harmed by asking the president for the king of tigers during the press conference. this was a learning experience for me and I promise to progress better

– my friend (@andylevy) April 8, 2020

The journalist who asks President Trump about Tiger King and a possible favor for Joe Exotic is exactly the kind of quarantine content we need

– Katie Pavlich (.KatiePavlich) April 8, 2020

If you are offended by a New York journalist asking about the Tiger King but not a Chinese propagandist asking a question, you may need to consider yourself.

– Caleb Hull (aleCalebJHull) April 8, 2020

Update: Nelson returns all those who questioned his journalistic priorities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in a comment to Mediate: crisis, -assessed TV show, as people stay at home during the epidemic. I have nothing more to add. “

One of these things, even the most basic of media observers can see, is certainly not like the others.

