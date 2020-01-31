WHO: By closing the borders, the China virus could spread faster world

An information board for the “Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV” is shown in the Assessment Center of the Frankfurt Airport Medical Center on January 31, 2020 in Frankfurt. – Reuters pic

GENEVA, December 30 / PRNewswire / – The World Health Organization today warned that closing borders may not stop the transmission of the deadly novel coronavirus from China and may even accelerate its spread.

If you close official border crossings, you can “lose track of people and stop monitoring their movement,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva.

The United Nations Department of Health yesterday declared the outbreak to be a global health emergency, but did not recommend international trade or travel restrictions and urged numerous countries to rethink these measures.

But with the disease killing 213 people and infecting nearly 10,000 in China that spread to more than 20 nations, governments, businesses, and people around the world took matters into their own hands.

Several countries have stopped cross-border traffic from China or banned travelers from Wuhan, the city in central Hubei province where the virus first appeared last month.

However, Lindmeier warned that countries’ efforts to stop the virus by closing their borders and banning entry from China could be counterproductive.

“It could be a logical step … to say we see an outside danger, so let’s lock up,” he said.

“But as we know from other scenarios, be it Ebola or other cases where people want to travel. If the official channels are not open, they will find unofficial channels.

“The only way to control fever, to determine the itinerary, to monitor who is crossing the border, and to check for signs of infection are official border crossing points,” he said.

“This is a great reason to keep official border crossings open.” – AFP