Who can use medical marijuana? Different rules apply to this group of people

A Pennsylvania Supreme Court case could soon determine whether or not a group of people across the state can access medical marijuana. And FOX43 found that the rules vary depending on where you live.

The case is about a policy set by President John Tylwak in Lebanon County that, on probation, prevents anyone from consuming medical marijuana even if they have a card. However, FOX43’s Jamie Bittner revealed that Lebanon County is not the only county in Pennsylvania to pursue this type of policy.

Chester, Jefferson, Lycoming and Potter also have policies prohibiting the use of medical marijuana during the trial period. Other policies in 12 other countries only allow paramedical use of medical marijuana on a case-by-case basis.

Of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania, only McKean officials did not respond to the probation policy on medical marijuana, despite several requests from the Pennsylvania Courts Administration Office on behalf of FOX43.

Read FOX43's guidelines below from Jamie Bittner:

1) ADAMS

2) ALLEGHENIA

3) ARM STRONG

4) BEER

“According to our conversation, we decided early in Beaver County to treat medical marijuana like any other prescription. As long as the medication was prescribed by an authorized doctor and used properly, we felt we couldn’t / shouldn’t intervene.” Please contact me if you have any further questions or concerns. -Don Neill, director, Beaver County APO

5) BEDFORD

“We have received your request. The President’s judge is currently working on a policy, but there is currently none.” – Josh Lang, Chairman of the Bedford County Commissioner

6) BERKS

“Offenders under the supervision of the Berks County Probation Service (adults and teenagers) may use medical marijuana if they can provide proof of a current medical marijuana patient ID card.” -Robert N. Williams, Chief Probation and Probation Officer, Berks County Probation and Probation Service

7) BLAIR

Probationary position for adults in Blair County for medical marijuana use: If a person in Blair County has a disability or medical condition that is prescribed medical marijuana, Blair County will work with that person on a case-by-case basis. We will determine if this is the case that you have a valid medical marijuana license and keep a copy of it. Anyone taking prescribed medication can take their prescription medication in the manner prescribed by their licensed doctor, medical marijuana that goes beyond that prescribed by their licensed doctor or takes street marijuana or adulterated marijuana can be accused of violating the terms and conditions of their supervision become. “- Amanda D. Moore, chief, Blair County Adult Parole and Probation

8) Bradford

“Treat it like any other prescription. Obtain a copy of the medical marijuana ID and request a copy of the receipt each time you buy it.” – Stacey Witalec, communications director, Pennsylvania Courts Administration Office

9) BUCKS

“For Bucks County – no formal written policy, but medical marijuana cards are accepted for probation and probation.” – Stacey Witalec, communications director, administrative office of the PA courts

10) BUTLER

11) CAMBRIA

“I received your request for information, and we have no written guidelines regarding the use of medical marijuana by probation officers.” – Norman Krumenacker III, President Richter

12) CAMERON

“No formal written guidelines. No medical marijuana ban on a parole person, provided they have a valid medical marijuana prescription card and nothing prevents a parole person from receiving a medical marijuana card.” -Stacey Witalec, communications director, administrative office of the Courts of Pennsylvania

13) CARBON

“Allows the use of medical marijuana.” -Stacey Witalec, communications director, administrative office of the Courts of Pennsylvania

14) CENTER

ALLOWS TO SEE EMAIL REPLIES BELOW:

10/16/2013 “The Center County Probation Service does not have written guidelines on the matter.” – Thomas E. Backenstoe, director of probation and probation.

ANSWER TO A FOLLOWING QUESTION FROM FOX43:

01/29/20: “I have confirmed with advice that they allow it.” -Stacey Witalec, communications director, administrative office of the Courts of Pennsylvania

15) CHESTER

10/10/19 EMAIL: “Customers in Chester County cannot be treated with medical marijuana.” – Christopher Murphy, Chief Adult Probation Officer

16) CLARION

10/10/19 EMAIL: “We have not yet adopted a formal written probation policy for people using medical marijuana.” –

Jayne M. Smail, Director, Clarion Co. Probation Service

Follow-up FOX43 question, “May I ask what you do if someone is a medical marijuana cardholder? Are they at risk of violating or allowing the county to do so while developing a policy?”

“It is allowed at this time” – Jayne M. Smail, director, Clarion Co. Probation Services

17) CLEARFIELD

“Allows the use of medical marijuana on probation with a card. They have no written guidelines.” -Stacey Witalec, communications director, administrative office of the Courts of Pennsylvania

18) CLINTON

“Allows the use of medical marijuana on probation with a card. However, the use of medical marijuana is prohibited for those attending the treatment court. There are no written guidelines.” -Stacey Witalec, communications director, administrative office of the Courts of Pennsylvania

19) Colombia

20) CRAWFORD

“Crawford: Allows medical marijuana to be used with a card while on probation. Has no policy.” -Stacey Witalec, communications director, administrative office of the Courts of Pennsylvania

21) CUMBERLAND

“A written policy has not yet been drawn up on that date.” – Darby Christlieb, Chief Adult Probation Officer in Cumberland County

22) DAUPHIN

23) DELAWARE

Allowed to. “No written explanation as long as (they) have a card.”

24) ELK

“No formal written guidelines. No medical marijuana ban on a parole person, provided they have a valid medical marijuana prescription card and nothing prevents a parole person from receiving a medical marijuana card.” -Stacey Witalec, communications director, administrative office of the Courts of Pennsylvania

25) ERIE

26) FAYETTE

27) FOREST

28) FRANKLIN

“Franklin County does not violate criminals who have a valid medical marijuana card.” -David Eckert, the Franklin County Adult Probation Department

29) FULTON

“Allow medical marijuana to be used, but have no written guidelines.” -Stacey Witalec, communications director, administrative office of the Courts of Pennsylvania

30) GREENE

“The Greene County Court of Joint Action has no written policy regarding the use of medical marijuana by people on probation.”

-Sheila S. Rode

District Court Administrator

Greene County Courthouse

31) HUNTINGDON

32) INDIANA

“There are no formal written guidelines, but the card is approved by the probation department, provided the customer follows all of the card’s necessary parameters.” -Stacey Witalec, communications director, administrative office of the Courts of Pennsylvania

33) JEFFERSON

34) JUNIATA

35) LACKAWANNA

“Lackawanna allows the use of medical marijuana with a card on a case-by-case basis. They have no written policy.” – Stacey Witalec, communications director, Pennsylvania Courts Administration Office

36) LANCASTER

37) LAW

“Hello, Mr. Bittner – I received your concern from the parole offices about the county ‘s written policy and forwarded it to you … the judicial system replied that they have no written policy – they use medical marijuana like one View valid prescription. If a person has a valid medical marijuana card, they are allowed to use medical marijuana and would not violate the regulatory system. “

James Gagliano Jr.

Administrator / Adgency Open Records Officer

38) LIBANON

39) LEHIGH

“Lehigh: Allows you to use medical marijuana with a card while on probation. Does not have a policy.” – Stacey Witalec, communications director, Pennsylvania Courts Administration Office

40) LUZERNE

“There is currently no written medical marijuana policy on parole because the court is awaiting a decision from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on this matter” – Michael Shucosky, District Court Administrator, Lucerne County Courthouse

41) LYCOMING

EMAIL FROM 9/23/19: “I have attached the opinion of the three-judge panel of the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas of September 12, 2019, outlining the district’s policy in this regard.” -Kevin Packer, Esq. Court clerk for Honorable President Judge Nancy L. Butts, Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas

ANSWER TO THE FOLLOWING QUESTION ON 01/24/2020: “The district policy is the same that any person on probation would violate the probation with medical marijuana.” -Kevin Packer, Esq.Law Clerk for Honorary President Judge Nancy L. Butts

Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas

42) MCKEAN

Has failed to respond to his medical marijuana probation service on behalf of FOX43 despite multiple requests from the Pennsylvania Courts Office43.

43) MERCER

44) MIFFLIN

45) MONROE

“Monroe County has no written policies or governmental orders specifically related to the use of medical marijuana by a regulated agent. The court leaves the decision in individual cases to the district attorney general or the attorney general (law enforcement agency) to file a petition against the perpetrator for the use of medical marijuana under supervision. “- Stacey Witalec, Communications Director, Pennsylvania Courts Administrative Office

46) MONTGOMERY

“Allowed medical marijuana on a case-by-case basis as long as the diagnosis and prescribing doctor are confirmed. As far as the treatment courts (drug treatment court, behavioral health court, and veterans’ court) are concerned, they do not allow medical marijuana. There is no written policy.” – Stacey Witalec, communications director, Pennsylvania Courts Administration Office

47) MONTOUR

48) NORTHAMPTON

(1/30/20) In today’s conversation, I wanted to reaffirm the position our judicial district has taken regarding medical marijuana in probation, law enforcement, and problem-solving courts.

Persons on parole or probation and overseeing the investigation services will not be injured for marijuana consumption if they have appropriate documentation, such as a valid prescription for medical marijuana, maintained by a licensed doctor. The same policy is followed within our mental health court. These participants will not be penalized if they have the valid medical marijuana documentation mentioned above.

However, our recovery court does not allow participants to use medical marijuana. Indeed, before inclusion in the program; If an applicant is in possession of a medical marijuana card, they must voluntarily hand it in before participating in the program.

I hope this helps you in your endeavors.

Respectfully,

J. Jermaine Greene, Sr.

Administrative Office of the Courts of Pennsylvania

District Court Administrator

Northampton District Court

3rd Judicial District of the United States Judicial System

49) NORTHUMBERLAND

“I am responding to your request for a right to information regarding Probation’s written policy regarding the use of medical marijuana by probation officers. There is currently no written policy regarding your request.”

Thank you very much,

Kevin F. O’Hearn

District Court Administrator

Eighth judicial district

Northumberland County Courthouse

50) PERRY

“Perry allows the use of medical marijuana but has no formal policy” – Stacey Witalec, communications director, Pennsylvania Courts Administration Office

51) PHILADELPHIA

“Philadelphia allows the use of medical marijuana with a card. You have no policy.” – Stacey Witalec, communications director, Pennsylvania Courts Administration Office

52) PIKE

“The Pike County Probation Service currently does not have written guidelines regarding the use of medical marijuana for those under supervision.” -Samantha Venditti, Esq., Clerk, Pike County Court of Common Pleas

53) POTTER

54) SCHUYLKILL

Right to information denied because there is no written declaration. Read here.

55) SNYDER

“There are currently no written guidelines on this issue in our department. We are waiting for several pending Supreme Court cases in Pennsylvania to be resolved before we develop a policy. – Bo Trawitz, Chief Probation Officer, Snyder County Probation Department

56) SUMMER SET

“Somerset: Allows the use of medical marijuana with a card during the trial period. See attached probation terms that contain specific requirements for the use of medical marijuana.” – Stacey Witalec, communications director, Pennsylvania Courts Administration Office

57) SULLIVAN

No official medical marijuana policy, but probation officers are allowed to use medical marijuana if they have a current medical marijuana card. However, do not allow treatment law violators to use medical marijuana.

– Stacey Witalec, communications director, Pennsylvania Courts Administration Office

58) SUSQUEHANNA

4 pages answer

page 1

Page 2

Page 3

page 4

59) TIOGA

“We treat it like any other RX as long as they have a medical marijuana card that we allow a subject to use.” -Dave Stager, Tioga, chief probation officer

60) UNION

“Is the same policy as Snyder County. You are a county carpenter” – Stacey Witalec, communications director, Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts

Snyder Directive:

“There are currently no written guidelines on this issue in our department. We are waiting for several pending Supreme Court cases in Pennsylvania to be resolved before we develop a policy. – Bo Trawitz, Chief Probation Officer, Snyder County Probation Department

61) VENANGO

62) WARRANT

63) WASHINGTON

“Washington County allows medical marijuana on a case-by-case basis.” – Stacey Witalec, communications director, Pennsylvania Courts Administration Office

64) Wayne

65) WEST MORELAND

Click here to read the full answer

“We can confirm that the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas has no written guidelines or probation officers regarding the use of medical marijuana by probation officers. The guidelines that we follow are that Adult Probation is the lawful and correct use of medical marijuana is considering. ” be a probation violation. “- Tami Herrington, Deputy Court Administrator for the Tenth Judicial District (Westmoreland County)

66) WYOMING

“No official medical marijuana policy, but probation officers may use medical marijuana if they have an up-to-date medical marijuana card. However, treatment court offenders may not use medical marijuana.” – Stacey Witalec, communications director, Pennsylvania Courts Administration Office

67) YORK

EMAIL FROM SEPTEMBER 23:

“We make these decisions on a case-by-case basis. However, when testing it is not possible to distinguish medical marijuana from street marijuana, so we get into uncomfortable situations.” – April Billet Barclay

FOLLOW-UP QUESTION BY FOX43: “Thank you, April! One more question – does this mean that people who have a medical marijuana card and want medical marijuana must file a petition with the court to be allowed to take the drug?”

“No, the probation officer and his manager make the decision on an individual basis, based on the individual status of the supervisor (violation of conditions or not), the history of drug abuse, and other factors that may be appropriate.” – April Billet-Barclay, York County parole officer