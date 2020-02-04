WHO confirms 27 cases of new corona virus that spread human to human outside of China

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that it has confirmed 27 person-to-person spread of the new corona virus in nine countries outside of China.

The new figures came when WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged Health Ministers to immediately improve data exchange on the virus and said he would send a team of international experts to work with Chinese counterparts.

The UN agency sent masks, gloves, gas masks and nearly 18,000 insulating jackets from its warehouses to some twenty countries in need of support, Tedros Adhanom told the board of directors.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 425 deaths in China and one in the Philippines – while 20,471 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in China, with 159 cases in 24 other countries, according to the latest WHO figures.

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China due to a rapidly expanding outbreak.

In response to the growing outbreak, 22 countries have officially implemented trade or travel-related measures, which, according to Tedros, should be “short-lived, proportionate” and regularly reviewed.

“Such limitations can lead to increasing anxiety and stigma with few public health benefits,” he said.

Chen Xu, the Chinese ambassador to the UN in Geneva, told the WHO board of directors that some restrictions contradict the UN opinion. He mentioned prohibitions for foreigners who have visited China in the last 14 days, suspension of visa issuance and cancellation of flights.

“Don’t exaggerate,” Chen said. “You must follow WHO’s suggestions and refrain from restrictions on international travel or trade, avoid discriminatory actions and stigmatization.”

“This is still primarily an emergency for China,” Tedros said, noting that 99 percent of cases are in China and 97 percent of deaths in Hubei province, including the epicenter of Wuhan city.

VIEW | First patients admitted to the newly built Wuhan hospital:

A new hospital in Wuhan, built in ten days, now allows patients with the corona virus. 00:32

The total public health costs of the February-April outbreak response are estimated at $ 675 million US, including the social or economic consequences of the outbreak, Tedros said.

In the meantime, a Chinese woman suspected of spreading the virus asymptomatically while in Germany for a business meeting on January 20, had in fact been diagnosed with symptoms.

The German government’s public health agency wrote to the New England Journal of Medicine, which firstly wrongly reported the case on Thursday, to correct the error.

The report had raised the fear that the outbreak would be much more difficult to control if people could spread the virus before they seemed sick.

VIEW: Canadian cycles through the quiet streets of Wuhan

A Canadian doctrine in Wuhan takes to the streets on his bicycle and comments on what he sees. 1:45