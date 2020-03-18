Who could he confront? How will coronavirus effect it? Will he facial area Saunders or Golovkin?

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez defeat Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light-weight-heavyweight title past November and is now on the lookout for his next problem.

The Mexican superstar grew to become a four-bodyweight environment champ with his victory more than the Russian in Las Vegas.

He created a spectacular knockout in the 11th round to claim the 53rd acquire of his unbelievable vocation.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez following struggle: When is Mexican star in action all over again?

He claimed following the struggle: “A week in the past we arrived at the ring with hopes of getting to be a 4 time environment champion today that’s a actuality.

“Thanks to anyone who served me make it possible.”

Now Canelo is hunting for his future opponent and it would seem there’s no lack of alternatives even with his fearsome track record.

However the ongoing difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic could brought on a delay to his return to the ring.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez following combat: When is he returning and who is he experiencing?

No official phrase of Canelo’s subsequent combat has been manufactured nevertheless.

Right after his win over Kovalev, he said: “We have to see what will come, we have to see what takes place.

“We have to see what is most effective for us and appear for the massive fights and clearly to give victories to Mexico.”

On a trilogy battle with fantastic rival Gennady Golovkin, Canelo added: “I talked about it prior to, it’s actually not a challenge for me.

“I gained 24 rounds, it is really not a challenge for me. But if it is good small business, then why not?”

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez stopped Sergey Kovalev at the MGM Grand

There has been discuss that Canelo could take on Billy Joe Saunders on May possibly 2 in Las Vegas but that has been postponed before even remaining introduced.

The Mexican is reportedly even now arranging to make the bout transpire in June.

According to ESPN Mexico, Canelo’s intention continues to be to defeat the Brit in the summertime right before then transferring on to a trilogy battle with Golovkin in September.

However, it remains to be seen if coronavirus will allow this to come about.