Who could the Red Devils sign if the deal for Sporting Lisbon’s playmaker fails?

It is clear to everyone that Bruno Fernandes’ transfer saga is the story of the January transfer window.

Last week’s backs were marked by the twists and turns of this proposed move when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperately tries to seal a deal for the Portuguese ace.

Bruno Fernandes’ move to Man United could be canceled

Now, however, nobody really knows whether a transfer will take place.

Manchester United are reportedly making a mistake at Sporting, while the Primeira League team is equally persistent and refuses to move beyond the fee.

Other reports claim that the 25-year-old could now be defeated by rival Man City, which would be a breathtaking turn.

But who could Solskjaer contact if the deal failed?

talkSPORT.com has five emergency options that could find their way to Old Trafford.

Isco (Real Madrid)

There have been numerous reports in the past few days that Real is ready to part ways with his playmaker to release part of his wages bill.

Isco, who switched to LaLiga giants from Malaga for 27 million in 2013, has fallen out of favor under Zinedine Zidane – only 11 league games this season.

The Spaniard has made 195 appearances for the club, but he is now 27 and is not getting any younger and must certainly be out hunting for a few more minutes.

He is exceptionally talented and Solskjaer should do anything for him if Fernandes is not committed, although Chelsea is also keen on the Spanish ace.

Isco fought for the season this season

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

The 20-year-old is generally regarded as the future of German football, and it is difficult to contradict these claims.

Havertz is already a star and it is only a matter of time before he moves from Bayer Leverkusen to a larger club.

He has been a regular player with them for the past four seasons – and was elected to the Bundesliga team of the year last year after a remarkable 17 leagues.

Since his debut in 2016, the 20-year-old has played 126 caps for Leverkusen and won seven caps for Germany.

However, to catch him, Solskjaer would have to bid over £ 100m and fend off Liverpool’s reported interest.

Havertz is the next star of German football

Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

If the persecution of Fernandes fails, United is reportedly looking to sign a loan agreement for Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente.

Manchester Evening News reports that Solskjaer would consider moving for the 24-year-old until the end of the season.

He’s only played three league games since his £ 35m switch from Real Madrid.

After failing to prove himself at Wanda Metropolitano, an attempt to sign him would pose a risk to United.

Llorente could not start at Atletico

Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid)

Another Atleti ace on United’s radar is Saul.

The 25-year-old, who can play on the grand piano or in the No. 10 role, has been an outstanding player on Diego Simeone’s side for several years.

He is another near miss of the club as David Moyes is about to land it when he was in command.

But if the Fernandes deal fails, it could be an option again.

Saul has been one of the best players for Atletico in recent years

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Villans are highly unlikely to leave their beloved captain in the middle of the season, but when United makes a significant bid, you never know what could happen.

The 24-year-old was the club’s main player when he returned to the Premier League this season. He scored seven goals and added five assists in 21 games.

Not surprisingly, its glowing form has grown in interest in its services, with the Red Devils most closely associated with the playmaker’s move.

If Villa dismounts, he will almost certainly leave the club because he is just too good for the championship.

Grealish is on Man United’s radar