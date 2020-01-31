WHO declares global emergency for Chinese virus

BEIJING – The World Health Organization has reported the outbreak of a new virus in China that has been exported to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency after the number of cases increased tenfold within a week.

The United States Department of Health defines an international emergency as an “exceptional event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

China first informed WHO of cases of the new virus in late December. So far, China has reported more than 7,800 cases, including 170 deaths. Eighteen other countries have since reported cases where scientists are racing to determine the exact spread and severity of the virus.

Experts believe that there are significant signs of transmission of the virus among people in China, and are concerned about several cases in other countries, including Japan, Germany, Canada, and Vietnam, where there have been isolated cases of spread from person to person.

Declaring a global emergency usually brings more money and resources, but it can also cause nervous governments to limit travel and trade to affected countries. The announcement also places more demands on disease reporting in countries.