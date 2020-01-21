WHO emergency group meets to spread the China virus

BEIJING – A World Health Organization emergency group will meet this week to discuss a SARS-like virus that has spread beyond China and an expert from the Beijing government said Monday was contagious to people.

The new strain of coronavirus, first discovered in downtown Wuhan, has been alerted for its association with Serious Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people in Mainland China and Hong Kong between 2002 and 2003 triggered.

The total number of people diagnosed with the new virus has increased to 218.

Beijing and Shanghai confirmed their first cases on Monday, while more than a dozen others surfaced in southern Guangdong province, and 136 new ones were found in Wuhan over the weekend, according to CCTV.

A third person died in Wuhan, the local health commission said.

Scientists have attempted to determine the mode of transmission, with a fish market in Wuhan considered the center of the outbreak.

Zhong Nanshan, a renowned National Health Commission scientist who helped uncover the extent of the SARS outbreak, said patients could become infected with the new virus without visiting the city.

“At the moment, it can be said that there is a human-to-human transmission phenomenon,” he said in an interview with CCTV.

In Guangdong, two patients were infected by family members who visited Wuhan, Zhong said.

Fourteen doctors who help coronavirus patients have also been infected, he said.

Zhong predicted an increase in cases of viral pneumonia during the New Year holidays – the world’s largest annual tourist traffic – but was confident of stopping the spread of the virus, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization panel will meet in Geneva on Wednesday to decide whether the outbreak should be classified as an “emergency for public health of international interest” – a rare term used only for the most serious epidemics.

The WHO previously said that an animal source appeared to be “the most likely primary source” with “limited human-to-human transmission between close contacts”.

Wuhan has a population of 11 million and serves as a major transportation hub, including during the annual New Year holidays, which begin at the end of this week and travel to hundreds of millions of Chinese across the country to visit families.

According to the flightradar24 website, 2,131 flights from Wuhan to other Chinese cities will start next week. Another 205 are on their way to overseas destinations, of which Thailand is the most common, receiving 54 flights between January 20-27, the website said.

President Xi Jinping made the first statement on Monday, demanding that saving lives was a “top priority” and that the spread of the epidemic should “be contained”, CCTV said.

Xi said it was necessary to “publish information about the epidemic in good time and deepen international cooperation” and to ensure that people had a “stable and peaceful spring festival,” the broadcaster said.

Five cases were reported in Beijing, while a 56-year-old woman from Wuhan was hospitalized and in stable condition in Shanghai, local health officials said.

South Korea also reported its first case on Monday – a 35-year-old woman who flew in from Wuhan. Thailand and Japan previously confirmed a total of three cases, all of which had visited the Chinese city.

The virus did not slow down the annual vacation trip, although some travelers wore masks at crowded train stations in Beijing and Shanghai.

“When I watch the news, I’m a little worried. But I didn’t take any precautions beyond wearing normal masks, ”said Li Yang, a 28-year-old customer service representative who traveled home to the northern region of Inner Mongolia for the lunar new year.

Scientists at the MRC Center for Infectious Diseases Global Analysis at London’s Imperial College warned in a paper released on Friday that the number of cases in Wuhan would likely be closer to 1,700, much higher than the official number.

Authorities in Wuhan said they installed infrared thermometers at airports, train stations, and bus stops across the city. Passengers with a fever were registered, masked and taken to medical facilities.

The state television material showed medical personnel working in an isolation ward in a Wuhan hospital in Hazmat suits.

In Hong Kong, health officials said they would step up arrival controls to include everyone from Hubei province, not just the capital, Wuhan.

Passengers are also checked at some airports in Thailand and the United States.

According to the city’s health commission, 170 people are still being hospitalized in Wuhan, nine of them in critical condition.

