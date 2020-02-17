[who-ended-up-the-winners-and-losers-at-the-oscars?]

Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt scooped the large acting prizes at the Oscars.
In this article is a glimpse at the other winners and losers from the night.
Great night for:
Parasite
The Korean movie was the 1st from the place to be nominated for an Oscar, and finished up leaving with 4 – which includes the best prizes of most effective picture and finest director.
Toy Tale four
Woody and Excitement Lightyear proved to be a profitable mix once all over again, as the Pixar movie scored the animation prize, in spite of not successful at the Baftas or Golden Globes.
Examine More: ‘Parasite’ makes Oscars record with greatest image victory
Hildur Guonadottir
The Icelandic composer received the Academy Award for her primary rating for Joker, building her the fourth woman in historical past to get in the Oscars’ scoring classes, and the very first due to the fact 1997.
Lousy night for
1917
Sir Sam Mendes’s To start with Environment War epic was greatly envisioned to acquire the most effective director and greatest image prizes, but was alternatively recognised for cinematography, visible outcomes and audio mixing.
The Irishman
Martin Scorsese’s extensively-praised gangster drama arrived into the ceremony with 10 nominations, but walked absent vacant-handed.
Netflix
The Irishman coming up small meant it was a disappointing evening for the streaming support. It entered the Oscars with a primary 24 nominations, but walked absent with just two statues – for Laura Dern as finest supporting actress in Relationship Tale, and for the documentary American Manufacturing facility.
The Oscar winners 2020: Total checklist
Here is a whole record of the winners from the 92nd Academy Awards.
Greatest photo – Parasite
Actor in a primary part – Joaquin Phoenix for Joker
Actress in a main position – Renee Zellweger for Judy
Ideal supporting actor – Brad Pitt for As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Ideal supporting actress – Laura Dern for Relationship Story
Directing – Bong Joon-ho for Parasite
Initial screenplay – Parasite (Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won)
Adapted screenplay – Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
International attribute film – Parasite
Accomplishment in cinematography – 1917 (Roger Deakins)
Achievement in movie editing – Ford v Ferrari (Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland)
Finest animated characteristic film – Toy Tale four
Very best animated shorter movie – Hair Enjoy
Finest live motion short film – The Neighbours’ Window
Accomplishment in creation design and style – After Upon A Time… In Hollywood (Creation style: Barbara Ling Set decoration: Nancy Haigh)
Accomplishment in costume design and style – Small Females (Jacqueline Durran)
Best documentary aspect – American Manufacturing unit
Finest documentary short subject matter – Mastering To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You are A Girl)
Achievement in tunes written for motion shots (Original tune) – (I’m Gonna) Appreciate Me All over again from Rocketman (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)
Accomplishment in new music written for motion photographs (Authentic rating) – Joker (Hildur Guonadottir)
Accomplishment in seem modifying – Ford v Ferrari (Donald Sylvester)
Achievement in seem mixing – 1917 (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson)
Accomplishment in visual results – 1917 (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy)
Achievement in make-up and hairstyling – Bombshell (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker)