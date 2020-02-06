WHO examines conference in Singapore on the spread of foreign viruses | world

The facade of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Singapore on February 5, 2020. – Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, February 6 – At least three employees of a multinational that met with more than 100 international employees in Singapore have become infected with the new corona virus, initiating an investigation by the World Health Organization into the case.

Malaysia and South Korea confirmed three cases of the virus related to the company’s mid-January business meeting with 94 overseas employees at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, and Singapore announced yesterday that four other participants showed symptoms.

The authorities have not given the name of the company that hosted the meeting, nor what business it is involved in.

According to the Malaysian health authorities, people from China, including one from Wuhan City, where the virus appeared in December, participated.

“The WHO is coordinating this with the relevant health ministries,” Olivia Lawe-Davies, a spokeswoman for the WHO, replied to questions from Reuters.

“As countries intensify surveillance, more cases of local transmission are likely to be exposed.”

28 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Singapore, some of which involve human-to-human transmission.

The cases related to the Singapore business meeting provide more evidence that the virus is spreading outside of China through human-to-human contact. According to the WHO, this is deeply worrying and could signal a much larger outbreak.

China saw the largest daily increase from the virus today, with 73 to 563 deaths, although only two deaths outside mainland China were reported.

The Malaysian health authorities first revealed the connection with the business meeting in Singapore when they confirmed the case of a 41-year-old Malaysian who had participated with Chinese colleagues.

South Korea subsequently confirmed two cases in which South Korea attended the conference. South Korean media reported that the Koreans and Malaysians shared a buffet during the conference.

Of the 15 participants from Singapore, four were referred to the National Center for Infectious Diseases, the Ministry of Health in Singapore said. All overseas participants have left Singapore, the ministry added.

A Grand Hyatt spokesman, Gerald Kheng, said the hotel had been thoroughly cleaned after it was first informed of the incident by the Department of Health on Tuesday, and that no other cases were known to guests or employees.

The city-state states that there are no known signs of widespread use among the population, but announced new precautions on Tuesday, including the cessation of group activities such as school meetings.

Several companies in Singapore have held business and media events, including a major travel show, but the Singapore Airshow will take place next week, albeit on a smaller scale. – Reuters