WHO expert panel to decide whether a new virus is an international emergency

A panel of World Health Organization (WHO) experts on the new corona virus met on Thursday to evaluate whether the outbreak that spread from China to different countries is an international emergency.

The 16 independent experts in the field of disease control, virology, epidemiology and vaccine development held a second closed door meeting at the headquarters of the UN agency in Geneva, after not taking a decision on Wednesday.

The new coronavirus that first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 18 people and infected more than 600, most in China. But cases have been discovered as far away as the Thailand.

Didier Houssin, advisor to the French National Agency for Health Security, is chairman. Chinese health authorities have made a presentation via teleconferencing and have allowed a WHO team in the country to report to the panel.

The WHO defines a global emergency as an “extraordinary event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

A press conference is expected at 1 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday raised its travel alert for the corona virus outbreak to a level 3, recommending people to avoid all non-essential journeys to Wuhan.

Earlier this week, the agency said it expects to see more coronavirus cases in the US after a man was found carrying the virus in Seattle on Wednesday. It has announced plans to expand screening to airports in Atlanta and Chicago.

Development of potential vaccines

In separate developments, three research teams are starting to develop potential vaccines against the new coronavirus, a global coalition set up to combat diseases, said Thursday.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which co-finances the emergency projects, said the plan was to have at least one potential vaccine in clinical trials by June.

The research is being conducted by the drug and vaccine developer, Moderna, in collaboration with the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the US company Inovio Pharma, and a team at the University of Queensland, Australia.

Each of the three projects will test a separate scientific approach for developing a preventive vaccine against the China virus, known as nCoV-2019.

“Our ambition with these technologies is to bring a new pathogen from gene sequence to clinical testing within 16 weeks,” said Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI.

“There are no guarantees of success, but we hope that this work can be an important and important step forward in the development of a vaccine for this disease.”