WHO failed to say vegetarians haven’t contracted coronavirus, viral Twitter write-up is misleading

Airline workforce found donning masks as a precautionary measure versus coronavirus at Mumbai global airport | Representational image | PTI

New Delhi: A put up declaring that the World Wellness Group (WHO) has mentioned in a report that vegetarians haven’t contracted coronavirus has long gone viral on Twitter.

The submit has been greatly shared by many handles. Among them is a single ‘Sweta Singh (Parody)’, which has 34,000 followers.

“The entire globe has develop into admirers of sanatan lifestyle. No vegetarian in the globe has contracted coronavirus: WHO report. The whole world is now undertaking namaste… hawans and yajnas are getting done… gaumutra (cow urine) and tulsi’s rewards are becoming understood… Gita and Ramayana are becoming read. Hail sanatan,” the post, created on 14 March, study.

सनातन के संस्कार की पूरी दुनिया दीवानी हो चुकी है..

विश्व का एक भी शाकाहारी व्यक्ति कोरोना से ग्रस्त नहीं पाया गया : WHO की रिपोर्ट…

पूरा विश्व अब नमस्ते कर रहा है.. हवन और यज्ञ कर रहा है.. गौमूत्र और तुलसी की महिमा समझ रहा है.. गीता और रामायण का पठन कर रहा है

सनातन की जय हो

— Sweta Singh (Parody) (@SwetaSinghATT) March 14, 2020

At the time of publishing this report, the submit had been retweeted more than 430 periods and appreciated much more than 1,400 instances.

Another Twitter consumer, Pushpendra Kulshreshth, wrote the similar tweet, which had been retweeted 259 moments and appreciated 811 occasions at the time of publishing this report.

— पुष्पेंद्र कुलश्रेष्ठ (@mrraisahab) March 14, 2020

The put up has also been shared on Facebook.

A person Shivay Shankar shared the submit declaring: “Eat vegetarian foods, demons will die.”

Truth look at

The truth of the make any difference is the WHO has not printed any report that explained vegetarians have not contracted the lethal virus.

In simple fact, there are stories that have busted the myth connecting the infection to the intake of non-vegetarian food.

The gaumutra solution for coronavirus has also been discredited.

Twitter buyers have lashed out at a gaumutra party held by the Hindu Mahasabha in the nationwide cash very last 7 days to “ward off coronavirus”.

“Just like we organise tea functions, we have decided to organise a gaumutra (cow urine) bash. Am so ‘proud’ now to be a Hindu!” Ashok Swain, professor of peace and conflict analysis in Uppsala University, experienced sarcastically tweeted.

“Just like we organise tea functions, we have made the decision to organise a gaumutra (cow urine) bash”

Am so ‘proud’ now to be a Hindu!

https://t.co/N8gidqf2st by means of @viceindia

— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 13, 2020

Popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee wrote: “Listen to these Hindu Mahasabha intellectuals boasting to treat everything from Coronavirus to Cancer! Peak of Superstition!”

Gaumutra and Gobar Social gathering!

Pay attention to these Hindu Mahasabha intellectuals proclaiming to deal with almost everything from Coronavirus to Cancer! Height of Superstition! 👇pic.twitter.com/8qtUDcEeMX

— Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) March 14, 2020

(In collaboration with SM Hoaxslayer)

