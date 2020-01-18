Who got Alabama football back and what could it mean in 2020? National sport

TUSCALOOSA – Alabama made its own statement earlier this week with the release of its official 2020 online roster that underclassmen favored the 2020 NFL draft, including some significant returnees.

Among the most important were the up-and-coming senior, the Najee Harris, who was the leader last season with 1,224 yards and refrained from early entry into the NFL, and the red shirt junior middle linebacker Dylan Moses, who returned two days earlier the school announced Alabama’s appearance in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day. Other juniors who wanted to do without the NFL and return to school were the leading receiver DeVonta Smith and the offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Alex Leatherwood.

Amid the exodus of six key juniors for NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, recipients Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, full-back Terrell Lewis, defender Xavier McKinney and offensive duel against Jedrick Wills Jr. – Alabama’s contingent of recurring starters should be equally significant to his potential success in 2020 as something else.

Harris’ somewhat surprising decision to return – which was neither officially announced by him nor by the program – only strengthens the position of an uploaded Crimson Tide running back, which also includes his older compatriot Brian Robinson Jr., the red shirt newcomer and the former five-star -Signed by Trey Sanders. Sophomore Keilan Robinson and early four-star participants Jace McClellan and Roydell Williams.

In his first season as the No. 1 striker from Alabama, Harris blossomed after a slow start. He has averaged 106.8 rushing yards and 17.8 rushing yards in the last 10 games of the season, including 282 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 51 carry the last two games against Auburn and Michigan.

Although Harris was the undisputed option for the backfield last season – including exiting the team’s second best option, Brian Robinson Jr., by 113 paddles and 783 yards – the 2020 Crimson Tide should become its traditional back-by committee -Return approach.

A healthy Sanders is expected to play a more important role after sitting before the season last season after foot surgery. Freshman Keilan Robinson also showed great potential after averaging 6.5 yards per carry in limited action for a team from 254 yards to 39 carry, most of which were mop-up in the past season.

McClellan, an early signing day flip from Oklahoma, and Williams also bring a lot of potential to the position, but could be Redshirt candidates with so many quality options on the squad.

Smith’s return also gives the Crimson Tide options to Receiver, where the dynamic threat that the team has led last season with 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns would meet up-and-coming junior playmaker Jaylen Waddle and second John Metchie to become the new Big 3 on the outside For everyone starting the quarterback next season.

While Tagovailoa’s decision to move to the NFL leaves a significant hole behind the middle despite long anticipation, his replacement starter Mac Jones showed that his game over his four places in 2020 was more than capable of Alabama’s grave offense to steer last season Of course, Jones will face serious competition from multiple players, including the highly coveted five-star offspring Bryce Young from California and up-and-coming Sophomore Taulia Tagovailoa, Tagovailoa’s younger brother.

Young is likely to be the fans’ favorite in this competition and comes to Tuscaloosa after an announced season for Mater Dei (CA) High, in which the nation’s # 1 dual-threat quarterback team completed 68 touchdowns last year and 72 , 6 percent of his passes for 4,528 meters and 58 points through the air.

But probably no addition is bigger than the return of Moses, whose previous season’s injury set the stage for much of Alabama’s defensive battles last season when the team focused on talented but inexperienced Mike linebacker Shane Lee as a defensive player had to leave.

Lee’s test of fire combined with the inconsistent play of true newcomer Christian Harris made things particularly difficult in the heart of the traditionally strong defense of the tides. In addition, there are the four defensive newbies who started playing last season – real newbies finish Justin Eboigbe and Bryant Young, real novice nose guard D.J. Dale and Redshirt newcomer end Christian Barmore – and the defensive front seven was particularly young and inexperienced in 2019.

In 2020, this should not be the problem, because not only Moses, who played 17 games in the first two seasons, but also red shirt senior Will Linebacker Josh McMillon, who was awarded the sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA after a break in 2019 was with a pre-season ACL injury returning to school.

While a healthy Moses, a pre-season Butkus Award favorite, is an eye-catcher for Tide’s start, McMillon’s return, combined with the experience of aspiring Sophomores Harris and Lee Alabama, offers a certain versatility in this position and the athletic athlete Harris is a potential candidate to move outside and replace the loss of former linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Lewis.

The group with the most question marks next season will be Alabama’s second division side, which will lose both the starting safety in Jared Mayden and McKinney and the cornerbacks Shyheim Carter and Trevon Diggs. The up-and-coming junior defender Patrick Surtain II becomes a veteran of the group, but could consider switching to the star / nickel opponent Carter has had in the past two seasons. Tide coaches experimented with Surtain am Stern to start the season, but chose the more experienced Carter after the first few games. Outside of Surtain, however, there will be a largely inexperienced defensive field as aspiring junior Josh Jobe, who started two games last season, is likely to be a start cornerback with a wide open competition for the other corner.

Security will be interesting as Jordan Battle is expected to slip into Mayden’s second year. The strong security factor McKinney has had in the past two seasons will be an open fight this postseason, in which Redshirt junior Daniel Wright and second year DeMarcco Hellams should get an early look.

All of that is to be said, while Alabama’s returning lower classes are giving a big boost to a list that could have been decimated by NFL exits, much remains to be clarified until the Crimson Tide opens the 2020 season against Southern California on September. 5 in Arlington, Texas.