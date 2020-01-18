Who had the best rap album of 2019: Rapsody vs. Big CRIT

In recent years, Ambrosia For Heads has asked our readers to help us determine the best rap album for 2017 and 2018, respectively. When we look at the top music of 2019, we think hip-hop heads should speak out instead of letting us know what that is, rather than the Grammy Awards – a committee that knows nothing about culture “Best rap album” is at exactly the same time.

We have selected 15 albums that we believe are the best hip-hop of 2019. We have inevitably left out some LPs that you think should be included. That is why we have held a wildcard round (with the possibility to register), in which the readers have chosen the album they feel most deserves a place on the list.

The bracket style competition among the last 16 albums has started. Every day between January 9th and 24th, the albums compete against each other. The tournament winner will be announced on Sunday, January 26th, the same evening as the 2020 Grammy Awards. In each fight, voting ends after 24 hours. The competition will range from Sweet 16 to Elite 8 to Final 4 to Championship Finals, with one album winning. The Elite 8 has started. It’s an encounter between two amazing producer / MC batteries in 2019. Rapsody’s Eve battles Big K.R.I.T.’s K.R.I.T. IZ HERE. This ballot is on the AFH Facebook page in the video, Make sure your opinion is heard. Vote there and let yourself be counted.

It has been said many times, but this year has been a great year for women in hip hop. From the Hot Girl Summer campaign by Megan Thee Stallion to the Harvard University Award from Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott’s video Vanguard appearance, rap women have made history in and out of the charts. Rapsody topped the table with the release of Eve in August, the sequel to their 2017 album Laila’s Wisdom, nominated by Grammy. The Snow Hill, North Carolina, is a veteran who rapped her as a member of Kooley High in the 2000s, but for many, Eve signaled her overdue recognition as one of the best rappers today. She did so with a serious dedication to black femininity and decided to name each track after her heroes, who are all women of color. She celebrates financial independence with Leikeli47 in “Oprah”, honors her hip-hop ancestors and ancestors with GZA and D’Angelo in “Ibtihaj” and wins over the women who helped her on the way with Queen Latifah in “Hatshepsut” to have. Together with her Jamla family, which also includes 9th Wonder and Khrysis, Rapsody published a monumental work that combined discussions about undeniable lyrical talent with love letters to black women and reminded us of the title of the album that we were all from the same original black women date back thousands of years. And for those who may have missed the unrestricted bars that they spewed throughout the album, it only takes one turn of the opening track “Nina” to remind them that Rapsody is not hiding behind a high profile concept album or satisfied with it is known only as the best rapper: “Know I’m a God MC because I made the devil wait.” – Amanda Mester

Released: August 23, 2019

etiquette: Jamla / Roc Nation

Guests: Leikeli47, K. Roosevelt, GZA, D’Angelo, Mereba, Elle Varner, SiR, J.I.D., Queen Latifah, J. Cole, PJ Morton

producers: The Soul Council, (9th Miracle, Eric G, Khrysis & Nottz), Mark Byrd

Big K.R.I.T. This decade started with a mixtape, K.R.I.T. Wuz Here, it was as big as the best albums of that time. Krizzle ended 2010 with an LP showing his growth and development in K.R.I.T. IZ HERE. In both cases, King Remembered In Time leads the rap pack. Instead of taking full control of the production and recording process, the celebrated double threat focused almost exclusively on songwriting. The outstanding track “M.I.S.S.I.S.S.I.P.P.I.” is a dedication to his home state by recognizing his upbringing and at the same time showing the lasting beauty of southern simplicity. With one of his inspirations, Lil Wayne, “Addiction” looks at lust and love in the same light as lean and other vices. “Prove It”, a reunion with J. Cole, shows two iconic MC / producers who have become hip-hop leaders by staying real with their fans. Balancing funk, hip-hop and old soul, K.R.I.T IZ This is about a man who can go to many different places in terms of music. While transferring his production duties to Rico Love, DJ Khalil and former Timbaland partner Danja, the winner of the “Best Album” 2017 uses his license to experiment with Feel. However, he never loses sight of the sound that made it meaningful for so many, as in opener “K.R.I.T. Here ”and“ Believe ”. K.R.I.T. The decade began as an outsider from the third underground coast. He started 2020 with his own record label, a commitment to growth and the same DIY spirit on an exponentially larger stage. – Ms. Benzo

Released: July 12, 2019

Etiquette: Multi alumni / BMG

Guests: Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Baby Rose, J.Cole, Yella Beezy and Rico Love

Manufacturer: (Self-) DJ Camper, Danja, Rico Love, Tariq Beats, Don Coleone, WOLFE de MCHLS, DJ Khalil, Musikmajor X, Reguel Ethan, Luke Witherspoon, M Millz, Qkaution, Grant Strumwasser, Mike Hector, Wallis Lane, Ervin Garcia , Nabeyin, Uni, Rolynne Anderson, Tae Beast, Mark Byrd

So which is better?

