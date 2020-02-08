Who has the fastest sprint speed in the Premier League? Shock center-back leads and Manchester United Stars feature

The pace is one of the key attributes of the modern game. Many of the world’s elites have this characteristic.

The Premier League is full of players who can make a defense attack in seconds. Mohamed Salah and Adama Traore come to mind.

However, Opta’s statistics show that neither of the top ten fastest sprint times in the Premier League has been reached this season and that the player who leads the way may come as a surprise to you all.

Soyuncu has set the time for the Premier League’s fastest sprint pace this season

With a top speed of 37.55 km / h, Caglar Soyuncu from Leicester City leads the game in a game against Crystal Palace in November.

The Turkish international was a surprise package for the Foxes this season as he filled the void Harry Maguire left after the Englishman became the world’s most expensive defender when he moved to Manchester United.

Soyuncu most likely set the fastest pace of the season so far when he sprinted back from a standard situation for which he had advanced, but ultimately the center-back will remember that day at Selhurst Park when he scored his first goal for the club on a 2 : 0 victory.

Leicester City appeared two more times on the list when Harvey Barnes and Hamza Choudhury recorded speeds of 37.03 and 36.93, respectively.

While Manchester United is on the list twice thanks to Fred and Daniel James, striker Anthony Martial, known for his speed, is nowhere to be seen.

Another notable absentee in the list of names is any player who represents Liverpool.

The championship leader is only a few weeks away from their first promotion to the Premier League and seems to be breaking every record on their way. However, in a team full of thinkers, none of them has reached a pace at the top ten.

You can check the full list below …

Fastest sprint times in the Premier League this season

1) Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City) – 37.55 km / h

2) Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) – 37.46 km / h

3) Shane Long (Southampton) – 37.35 km / h

4) Fred (Manchester United) – 37.29 km / h

5) Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 37.12 km / h

6) Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) – 37.03 km / h

7) Kyle Walker (Manchester City) – 36.94 km / h

8) Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) – 36.93 km / h

9) Bjorn Engels (Aston Villa) – 36.91 km / h

10) Daniel James and Ismaila Sarr (Manchester United and Watford) – 36.9