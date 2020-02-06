Who Inspects Small Florida Amusement Park Inspectors?

8 On Your Side Investigates has told the story of a zipline bug that crashes a 10-year-old boy from Florida into an indoor amusement park in Lakeland. This terrible incident triggered our investigation into driving safety.

We have learned that only 17 people are responsible for inspecting the state’s more than 230 amusement parks, fairs, and traveling exhibitions. 8 On Your Side is now investigating who inspects the inspectors.

We have received preliminary accident reports from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The Ministry oversees the Bureau of Fair Rides Inspection.

More than 300 people went to hospital within two years after being injured in one of these amusement parks or while traveling.

Most of these incidents were minor in nature and would not have been prevented by an inspection.

8 On Your Side, however, found serious accidents in 2018 and 2019.

According to preliminary reports from the Department of Agriculture, a roller coaster was derailed in Daytona Beach on June 14, 2018. The police reported that four patrons were expelled.

In the same year, another serious accident occurred in Jacksonville.

On November 10, 2018 the trip with the “Sky Flyer” at the Jacksonville Fair is said to have failed and brought seven people to the hospital.

The Department of Agriculture states that only 17 people are responsible for inspecting all go-karts, water parks, and amusement parks outside of large parks such as Disney or Universal.

Florida’s large theme parks are allowed to inspect themselves.

8 On Your Side found out that in about 20 years no one has checked the work of the inspectors.

According to a spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture, an examination was not necessary because there were few complaints.

8 On Your Side continues to deal with this problem.

LATEST CONTRIBUTIONS