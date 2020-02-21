[who-involved-about-scenarios-outdoors-china-with-‘no-apparent-link’]

Director-General of the Planet Overall health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks in the course of a news meeting following a meeting of the Crisis Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva January 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, Feb 21 — The head of the Globe Wellbeing Organisation voiced concern these days about scenarios of Covid-19 that have emerged outdoors China that do not have any back links with the region at the supply of the outbreak.

“Although the full variety of Covid-19 situations outside remains relatively modest, we are worried about the number of conditions with no obvious epidemiological hyperlink, these types of as journey record to or get hold of with a verified scenario,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus claimed at a press convention in Geneva. — AFP