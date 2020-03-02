Who is a Timeless Baby? The answer is great

Series 12 finale The Timeless Children finally revealed who Timeless Child was. And the answer has a huge impact on the entire Doctor Who mythology. (Spoilers continue.)

Unsurprisingly, The Timeless Children – the final episode of Series 12 – answered a number of important questions while also raising new ones. The biggest question to answer was one of the first questions we asked in 2018 at The Ghost Monument: Who is Timeless Timeless? The answer had great appearances for the Doctor as well as for the entire Doctor Who mythology.

Bringing his oldest enemy to Gallifrey and sending himself to the Matrix (a storehouse of all the knowledge of the Lord of Time), the Master told a story to the Doctor. The story of Tecteun – the pioneer of ancient Gallifreyan history traveled to the stars. She eventually found the baby in a distant world, even though the child was unknown. Tecteun decided to live in Gallifrey.

One day a child died in an accident. However, the baby survived through regeneration. Gallifrey’s first regeneration, in fact.

You can guess what happened next. For a long time, Tecteun experimented with the child, trying to discover the secret of regeneration. Eventually, he was able to replicate his ability, using the rest of his time in the race, called Time Lords.

And what is a Timeless Baby? What happened to them? In the end, the baby should be forced to forget his past for reasons we don’t know yet, and eventually … he will become the Doctor.

Going back to the majors

It’s a pretty big tour, and it will be a great time for all the fans to talk. The Doctor always believed that his life began with the incarnation played by William Hartnell. He stole a TARDIS and was away from Gallifrey with his grandson. We now know that this is not the case.

Personally speaking, I have mixed feelings about this huge recession. On the one hand, the wonderful thing about the First Doctor’s trip was that he didn’t have anything special. He was a Time Lord who wanted to escape from Gallifrey and enter the universe. Over time someone became really special. Verifying that the doctor has direct links to the foundation of a live history almost removes that history.

However, at the same time, The Timeless Children is not the first case in Doctor Who’s history, which means that there is so much more to the doctor than we know. It was a crucial theme in the time of the Seventh Doctor, but he never really paid attention to it. Additionally, the episode acknowledged in a straightforward way that Dr. Brain’s Morbius briefly saw.

While showrunner Chris Chibnall writes history in one way, it really is expanding in another. Many fans may be angry right now, but Chibnall’s use of the canons for his major revelations reinforces them.

What did you think of The Timeless Children’s biggest revelation? Do you think it works? Did he not know the idea of ​​the incarnations of the Doctor we did not know? Or do you think it’s a retrospective? Notify me in the comments below.