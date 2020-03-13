Who is Amarendra Dhari Singh? RJD’s Rajya Sabha pick that has raised eyebrows even in get together

Businessman Amarendra Dhari Singh | By specific arrangement

Patna: The announcement of businessman Amarendra Dhari Singh’s title Thursday as one particular of the two RJD candidates for Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled later this month, took most bash leaders by surprise.

RJD MLAs, who had been existing when Singh filed his nomination papers Thursday, said they have by no means fulfilled him.

“I really do not know him. But considering that the occasion questioned me to appear and be existing when Singh is filing his nomination papers, I came,” explained RJD MLA Muneshwar Rai.

Sources explained Singh, a Bhumihar, was named as the Rajya Sabha applicant at the behest of RJD main Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“The RJD is not just a Muslim-Yadav occasion. We give representations to all castes and religions,” explained Lalu’s son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Questioned that Singh is unfamiliar even to his individual partymen, Tejashwi said: “Even a lot of ministers are not acknowledged. I keep in mind examining a report in which an officer detained Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey (since he didn’t know that Pandey is a minister).”

An RJD MLA, who didn’t want to be named, stated Singh’s identify arrived as a “complete surprise” as they were being manufactured to consider that Rabri Devi, Lalu’s spouse, would be sent to Rajya Sabha.

“We have been created to consider that Rabri Devi would be despatched to the Rajya Sabha. In actuality, when (previous JD(U) leader) Sharad Yadav went to Ranchi to meet Lalu Prasad (he is lodged in a Ranchi jail in relationship with fodder fraud circumstances) with the request for a Rajya Sabha seat, Lalu ji explained to him that it would be Rabri Devi who would be sent,” reported the MLA, who was existing when Singh submitted his nomination papers.

A second RJD MLA, however, attributed Singh’s nomination to the truth that it is election year and each and every get together desires revenue.

“Every social gathering needs cash to struggle polls. It is good to have individuals with revenue to give economic aid to a bash,” included the MLA.

Bihar polls are scheduled for later this year.

Singh — a ‘self-produced man’

The election affidavit of Singh displays he lives in Defence Colony in Delhi. A graduate from Kirori Mal Faculty, Singh is single.

His immovable assets is truly worth Rs 188.57 crore and movable residence is Rs 49.6 crore. He owns land, apartments and places of work in Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Mumbai. His profits tax returns for the economic yr 2019-20 was more than Rs 24 crore, the affidavit stated.

Singh, in accordance to his good friends, is also involved in the export and import of fertilizers.

In 1991, an influential civil servant in Delhi experienced served Singh get the licence for the import and export of fertilizers. Because then, Singh has been importing fertilizers for personal organizations and exporting them to the Middle-East and other countries of the previous Soviet Union (USSR), mentioned his mates.

“Singh is a self-built man who does cleanse company. I have witnessed him increase considering the fact that the 1990s and he has under no circumstances looked back again. He donates for philanthropic leads to and has always been useful to his classmates,” mentioned Singh’s close friend Arindam Guha, who had analyzed with him in St Michael’s college, Patna.

Aside from Singh, Prem Chand Gupta is one more Rajya Sabha applicant for the RJD. Gupta is a 5-phrase Rajya Sabha MP and also a close Lalu aide.

Gupta is a co-accused in the IRCTC lodge rip-off along with Lalu.

In his election affidavit, Gupta has revealed above Rs 120 crore-really worth movable and immovable houses, which he shares with his spouse.

Gupta’s name was anticipated as he is a close aide of Lalu.

Congress snubbed

Of the two seats, the Congress had claimed a single on the grounds that the RJD had promised it through seat-sharing agreement in advance of the Lok Sabha elections past year.

But the RJD refused to concede the seat.

“Both Lalu ji and Tejashwi asked for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi that it was hard to give a seat to the Congress as the RJD has no presence in the Lok Sabha and it essential at minimum five MPs in the Rajya Sabha to demonstrate its presence in the Parliament,” a Congress chief instructed ThePrint.

“The party superior command did not agree but they ended up preoccupied with problems in Madhya Pradesh and the RJD took benefit (of it) and declared the two names unilaterally and even received the two candidates to file their nomination papers,” the leader additional.

Reacting to the RJD denying a seat to its ally, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who is from the BJP, alleged there is no democracy in the RJD.

“They use their staff and leaders to stage dharnas and protests in the title of democracy. But when it will come to giving seats in the Parliament, assembly and council, it is offered to wealthy individuals. This time they have offered a seat to a guy whom even senior RJD leaders do not recognise,” he explained.

The ruling JD(U) also faces identical allegations.

The 2nd RJD MLA, quoted in the starting, alleged the JD(U) sells Rajya Sabha seats for money. “Last time, they renominated Mahendra Prasad Singh who owns a pharmaceutical organization and there are direct money transfers to the social gathering fund,” claimed the MLA.

Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar

5 Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar will go to polls on 26 March. The final date for submitting nomination papers is Friday.

The JD(U) has renominated deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and Ram Nath Thakur, son of late Karpoori Thakur, former Bihar CM.

The BJP has nominated Vivek Thakur, son of outgoing Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Dr C.P. Thakur.

The RJD, with 80 MLAs in the 243-member assembly, can win both the Rajya Sabha seats on the back of its possess toughness.

