Who is Austin Butler? | 6 facts about the actor who is supposed to play Elvis Presley

Austin Butler is an upcoming actor who recently appeared in a career film role.

The 28-year-old butler will play the late Elvis Presley in Baz Lurhmann’s new film – in which Tom Hanks will also play as the rocker’s longstanding manager.

After defeating major stars like Harry Styles, Miles Teller, and Ansel Elgort for the role, you may be interested to learn more about the actor who is on the brink of becoming a good Hollywood star.

Vanessa Hudgens has been with Austin Butler since 2011. (Getty)

What happened between Austin and Vanessa Hudgens?

Butler dated Vanessa Hudgens in 2011. The two were married in September 2011 after being discovered in a milkshake store after an event on the red carpet.

The couple reportedly broke up on January 14 after nine years together.

“Vanessa and Austin are officially separated, and Vanessa told those close to her about their separation,” the insider told Us Weekly.

Today it turned out that the exes discussed the possibility of getting married before they ended their relationship.

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens in August 2011. (Getty)

“They had spoken about an engagement before they separated,” a source told People on January 17.

In the course of the relationship, the exes encountered some hurdles that they could not finally overcome.

“They really loved each other and shared some of their toughest moments in life,” added another insider.

“Busy working hours and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship,” the source said. “They were a wonderful couple and it’s really sad that it didn’t work out.”

How old is Austin Butler?

He is 28. He was born on August 17, 1991. He is a lion!

How tall is Austin Butler?

He is apparently 6 feet tall.

How much Austin Butler is worth?

He has a net worth of $ 4 million (approximately $ 5.6 million). But that’s guaranteed to grow exponentially after he’s finished with the Baz Luhrmann epic.

What is Austin Butler doing?

Butler started with Nickelodeon and the Disney Channel in the early 2000s. Though he didn’t have his own show, the actor played a big part in love interest for Hannah Montana, iCarly, Zoey 101, Wizards of Waverly Place in 41 episodes of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

He played Sebastian Kydd in the short-lived spin-off series The Carrie Diaries.

Butler now plays with Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio in the blockbuster “Once Upon A Time” in Hollywood.

What is his Instagram handle?

Rest assured, he’s active on social media. Follow him at @austinbutler, where he often uploads artistic snapshots and previously pictures of his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens.

