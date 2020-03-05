Who is Brendan and why is his story important?

The final two of Doctor Who gave us a fascinating mystery with the character Brendan. Was the explanation good?

One of the most interesting episodes of the 12th series, Ascension of the Cybermen, was Brendan’s story. While most of the episodes depicted the Doctor versus Cyberman story in the distant future, Brendan’s story was quite different. Especially for a Doctor Who episode.

Located in a town in the middle of the century, we see Brendan’s life gradually expanding. From the time Patrick was discovered as a baby, he became a member of the City Council until he finally retired in old age.

However, there were a couple of interesting details. The first is that, early in his career as a police officer, he was shot and killed by a criminal. However, this is only for a brief moment, and he will return immediately to life, with almost no trace. The second key came shortly after his retirement, and his father and boss thanked him for his service, before moving the electrodes to his head and moving.

What made this story so intricate is that it felt so far from the rest of the episode. There was no indication of what he could say or why Brendan was important. It was clearly something he was working on in The Timeless Children. Some large ones reveal how they fit together. And we received explanations for Brendan’s story. But was he satisfied?

The apocalypse

The Timeless Children’s master revealed that Brendan never existed. The whole story was just a metaphor for the Timeless Child and, in fact, it’s easy to see the parallels. The child’s discovery of Gallifreyan pioneered by Tecteun in a distant world. The baby died, but has come back to life through regeneration. A child who is hiring something called a “Division.” We don’t have all the answers to know how it works, not yet. It is strongly implied that the division will expand later.

It was also revealed that the whole story was not created by Tecteun as a timeless message message for children, but rather that the Master mentally sent the doctor through the previous section.

Except … there is no indication of this event.

How not to create a conversion

We saw Brendan’s story, a lot of it is true. But there was no indication that the Doctor was even watching, just mentally. What he didn’t mean was seeing those images, moments of brilliance, nothing. And it is disappointing because it really feels like a complete scam.

Only a metaphor is the idea of ​​the story, but being a metaphor did not at all indicate to the audience as a cheap trick. Yes, the viewer wants to take a tour. There are all who remember the amazing master of utopia almost thirteen years later. But it worked well because it didn’t come out of nowhere: With many configurations in Human Nature, Yana is literally carrying the Kameleon arc with her for the entire episode, seemingly disguised as a regular fob watch. Turning to Brendan’s story, no construction was created.

This is certainly a small thing, especially compared to the main appearances we saw in The Timeless Children. But at the same time, Brendan’s story was a wonderful cyber-man’s Ascension, and that would have worked out better.

Do you think the tour with Brendan’s story has been well managed? Was this one of your favorite episodes of cybercrime? Or do you think it could have been handled better? Notify me in the comments below.