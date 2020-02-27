who-is-bts?-a-breakdown-of-the-most-popular-boy-band

(Getty Photos)

BTS very first burst on to the Korean pop scene in 2013, but it wasn’t until finally 2016 that the seven-man boy band realized global achievement. Their infectious music, dance moves, and, of program, very good appears have catapulted them to levels of fame and acclaim that rival even Beatlemania in the ’60s. The group’s meteoric rise may well have appeared unavoidable, but the specific members’ individual chutzpah had a whole lot to do with their achievement. Here’s who all would make up the phenomenon that is BTS:

RM

True title: Kim Nam-jun, age 25

RM was the to start with member recruited for the boy band, making him basically the chief. “BTS is a democracy,” he informed Overlook Vogue in 2018, admitting that lots of of the team decisions have been built by playing rock-paper-scissors. RM received his begin in the underground rap battle scene. He also taught himself to speak English by observing every single period of Mates.

Jin

Genuine title: Kim Seok-jin, age 27

Self-nicknamed “Worldwide Handsome,” Jin can get away with these kinds of comments because he was recruited into the group centered on his seems to be. At 27, he’s the oldest member of the team and is one of the group’s sub-vocalists. He’s explained by RM as the “Ross” of the team.

Suga

Authentic name: Min Yun-ki, age 26

Suga is the group’s guide rapper. Like RM, he also obtained his get started in the underground Korean rap scene. He hustled his way into the team via really hard do the job from a younger age. Suga started off producing music when he was only 13 many years outdated and worked section-time in a recording studio later on in his teens. This practical experience has led him to develop into a producer on not just some of BTS’ tracks, but other artists as properly.

J-Hope

Genuine name: Jung Ho-seok, age 26

J-Hope was the third member tapped to join the boy band. Even though he was originally part of an underground dance crew and regarded typically for his techniques on the dance ground, J-Hope inevitably expanded his ability established to include rapping and songwriting. Never lower price his dancing, though. He won a number of dancing competitions with his dance crew, Neuron.

Jimin

True identify: Park Ji-min, age 24

Jimin was discovered even though he was continue to in superior college studying modern day dance. He attended an arts university with bandmate V when he was younger. He’s ideal recognized for his innocent seems and killer moves. Jimin is also recognised to donate to leads to close to his coronary heart, like academic systems in his hometown of Busan.

V

Authentic title: Kim Tae-hyung, age 24

V has the RnB chops of the group. He’s not just intrigued in the new music company, while. In addition to songwriting and making, the youthful artist also lists acting and images amid his passions. Jimin has described his bandmate as “a brat” to GQ British isles, but also admits V has some motherly instincts that make up for it.

Jungkook

Genuine title: Jean Jeong-guk, age 22

Jungkook, the youngest member of the group, joined when he was just 15 years outdated. He’s the major vocalist for the boy band and just before he even joined the group, he was a rising star in the Korean pop earth. He also appeared on the Korean reality display King of Masked Singer immediately after joining BTS, substantially to the delight of his enthusiasts.