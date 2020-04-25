Home » Featured » Who is Chuck Cooper? What You Need to Know About the First African-American People Created in the NBA
April 25, 2020
Basketball may have been suspended at the professional and college level for more than a month now, but despite the lack of an April 25 direct match will carry the same significance for this year’s NBA which has been over the past seven decades.

Seventy years ago, Charles Henry “Chuck” Cooper became the first African-American player to be recruited in the NBA, after being chosen by the Boston Celtics in the second round with a 14th overall election. That same year, Nat Clifton and Earl Lloyd also broke racial barriers, each being the first black player to sign an NBA contract and the first black player to appear in an NBA game – the schedule meant that Washington Capitol Lloyd opened their campaign before Clifton’s New York Knicks and Celtics.

