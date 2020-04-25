Basketball may have been suspended at the professional and college level for more than a month now, but despite the lack of an April 25 direct match will carry the same significance for this year’s NBA which has been over the past seven decades.

Seventy years ago, Charles Henry “Chuck” Cooper became the first African-American player to be recruited in the NBA, after being chosen by the Boston Celtics in the second round with a 14th overall election. That same year, Nat Clifton and Earl Lloyd also broke racial barriers, each being the first black player to sign an NBA contract and the first black player to appear in an NBA game – the schedule meant that Washington Capitol Lloyd opened their campaign before Clifton’s New York Knicks and Celtics.

Four NBA Players to Donate Blood to Help Coronavirus Research

Read more

Cooper, however, was the first black person to leave college basketball and be recruited into the pros, despite signing for Harlem Globetrotters shortly after his college career ended.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cooper was the All-City’s first team choice during his senior year in high school, before enrolling at West Virginia State College – which has since been renamed West Virginia State University.

With a colleague’s career in his childhood, Cooper was designed to serve in the U.S. Navy. during the final stages of World War II and left college after only six months, before enrolling at Duquesne University in his hometown. Cooper is a starter in each of the four years with the Dukes, leaving college after setting a school record for total points, earning an All-American choice and helping the team to a combined 78-19 record over four seasons.

The first African-American player to take part in the campus basketball game held under the Mason-Dixon line, Cooper played an important role in the Dukes twice receiving invitations to the National Invitation Tournament, when it was the most prestigious tournament in college basketball before the appearance of the Tournament NCAA.

After leaving campus, Cooper – the No. shirt 15 of them have been retired by the Dukes – designed by the Celtics, who have missed the playoffs for the third time in four years since the start of the NBA and were shaken from a 22-46 record. Desperate to turn things around, Celtics owner Walter Brown turned to former Capitols Red Auerbach coach, a decision that will determine the future of the franchise and arguably the NBA as a whole for the next three decades.

Auerbach’s decision to design Cooper did not cause as much excitement as possible, but that was solely because the newly appointed Celtics coach had passed the drafting of Bob Cousy with the first overall pick – Cousy finally ended in Boston in 1950, after the Celtics had benefited from the misfortune of other teams .

During Cooper’s spell in Boston, the Celtics turned from the same candidate into a true competitor, reaching the Division Semifinals – which is equivalent to the second round of the modern playoffs – in each of the four seasons with the franchise and going as far as the Division Finals in 1953.

In 1954, Cooper was traded to the Milwaukee Hawks, who moved to St. Louis 12 months later. Cooper did not long roam around Missouri and joined Fort Wayne Pistons, where his NBA career ended in 1956.

At 6.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, Cooper’s career numbers may not be as impressive compared to some of his contemporaries, but his social impact cannot be measured in statistics.

Together with Clifton and Lloyd, Cooper played an important role in breaking down the color barrier in the NBA, despite being ridiculed by fans and even being denied service in hotels and restaurants.

“Although they have higher standards, they have never wavered,” Chuck Cooper III said in a speech at the Basketball Hall of Fame in September last year, when his father was posthumously preserved more than 35 years after he died of aging liver cancer. 57 in February 1984.

Chuck Cooper (far right) of the Boston Celtics, fighting for the ball against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, New York City, on December 25, 1952. The Knicks won, 97-84.

Bettmann / Getty