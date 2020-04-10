Who is Dolly Real Parton? Biography: Dolly Means to Find

Shirlaine Forrest / WireImage

You know her hair. You know the nail. You know the clothes. But do you know for sure Dolly Parton?

“If I were to describe myself to someone who had never seen me before, I would say, ‘Calm down, don’t be afraid, I just know I look weird and fake, but I’m really into it,'” Parton said. under an exclusive overview of A&E Biography: Dolly.

The new special features of legendary singer-songwriter and those who know the best reveal the real Dolly Parton. Lily Tomlin, Chris Stapleton, Jane Fonda, Kylie Minogue and more friends and musicians all sit around talking Dolly things.

“Dolly is a cartoon character,” Tomlin said. “She gave him a little something, he was her — even though she wasn’t.

“I think Dolly’s secret,” the guitarist said Jerry Douglas words. “There’s Dolly personally when she’s away from cameras and recording studios and everything.”

As a singer-songwriter Linda Perry said Parton knew early on that he had set boundaries with the public.

Biography: Dolly traces Parton’s childhood journey spent in poverty and her early days in Nashville for her hit songs and her 50th birthday celebration at The Grand Ole Opry. Specially researched hit songs such as “Jolene,” “9 to 5” and “I’ll Always Love You.”

“Dolly Parton is one of the most phenomenal songwriters, including breasts,” Fonda said in the clip above.

Parton says he takes songwriting more seriously than anything he does. “This is my way of expressing myself, it’s my therapy. You have to find it for a long time, because I’ve written a lot of songs, but, yes, there are pieces, of course, in every single thing I write,” Parton said.

Biography: Dolly airs Sunday, April 12 at 8 p.m. on A&E.