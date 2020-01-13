Who is Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone? His UFC records, size, fortune, last fight and will he defeat Conor McGregor in his next fight?

It’s almost there: America vs. Ireland or Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone vs. ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor.

While everyone is excited to see what kind of fighter McGregor has become since his last fight in October 2018, Cerrone was much more active – one of the most active in the organization.

Donald Cerrone’s eye was completely closed after his brutal war with Tony Ferguson

He has lost his last two fights against Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson, but has not written him off, says UFC President Dana White. “Apparently people forgot [how good he is].

“Cowboy” lost two in a row. But “Cowboy” lost two in a row and did incredible runs. So let’s not count “cowboy”. “

The 36-year-old was around the corner. In fact, he was there, did it, and got about a million T-shirts.

The UFC records

33 fights

23 wins

16 ended

20 losses

18 bonuses

“I only got $ 1.5 million in bonuses, which is pretty cool. The money’s gone!” Cerrone told the UFC about the $ 50,000 cash prizes the promotion for “Performance of the Night” and “Fight of the Night ”.

“I’ve been in the top five [ranked fighters] in my entire career. There’s something in the water [in New Mexico] because we’re doing something right.”

During his illustrious career, Cerrone has built a reputation for being ready to fight on short notice. He lives according to the motto “everyone, everywhere, anytime”.

“The most important thing about working for” Cowboy “is availability,” said Jafari Vanier, his wrestling trainer.

“They just have to be available in no time.”

Cerrone was always ready to fight anyone, anywhere, anytime

In conversation with UFC, Cerrone remembered his time before joining the doctorate.

“I remember getting a call on Wednesday’s kickboxing days and getting news that we needed you in Istanbul, Turkey, or in Morocco or Japan – on Friday. ‘Hell yes.’ “

Despite his love of fighting, his nerves keep getting better until he has to vomit to this day before going through the curtain into the cauldron.

“You are there so early, sitting behind the stage, watching fights, trying to figure out how much time you have before you have to get ready, but your body is not ready.

“For some reason it’s the worst night in your life, my nerves are crazy and I have to vomit until today.”

Fight at his ranch in Edgewood, New Mexico, and if Cowboy and his teammates are not punished in the BMF gym, they will live at a different speed at 160 km / h.

Before becoming a professional fighter in 2006, he was a bullfighter. To keep himself and the guests entertained, he built a paintball area on site, which also houses his collection of Harley Davidsons, wakeboarding and diving equipment, as well as his speedboat.

“We have a strong team here, everyone is really competitive, but we have a lot of toys and exciting things to do,” said Joe Schilling, Cerrone’s striking coach.

His UFC career started in 2011 and with 15 wins in 18 fights, he secured a shot at Rafael Dos Anjos’ lightweight belt in December 2015, a week after McGregor defeated Jose Aldo in 13 seconds to win the featherweight belt.

Conor McGregor works at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas

Dos Anjos triumphed against McGregor in 2016, but the lightweight retired due to injury, leaving Cerrone among the Irish candidates.

“They called me and asked if I wanted to fight Conor and I said,” Damn, yes, I do. “

However, he missed it and Nate Diaz was chosen to replace Dos Anjos.

Now he has another chance at McGregor on January 18.

“I go out and get up with him because everyone wants to see that,” he said. “Someone said earlier that it’s like not nearly fighting for victory, but damn no.

“I would rather go down in history than have the biggest fight of all time and lose than fight to win and win.

“I go out there to line up and throw and give everyone what they want to see. For me it is what my legacy should be.

“I don’t want to be the guy who went the easy way and just led the whole fight and tried to show the fight. No way. I’ll get up and try to throw.”

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

Born: 29/03/83

Age: 36

height: 6 feet

classification: Welterweight

MMA wins: 36

MMA losses: 13

UFC wins: 23

UFC losses: 10

Assets and sponsors

According to celebritynetworth.com, “Cowboy” is valued at around $ 5 million, and some estimates assume that he will earn $ 2 million pay-per-view for his fight against McGregor at UFC 246 -Dosh.

Cerrone’s sponsors include Monster Energy, Budweiser, Toyo Tires, Henry Rifles, Sheath Underwear, Ignite, Onnit, Malibu Boats and the protein company P3.

And about McGregor’s whiskey brand Proper No. Budweiser has released a special beer can in honor of “Cowboy”.

Cerrone says “The Great American Cowboy Cerrone” on the front of the can and it says that the beer is “brewed and canned for cowboy fans”.

The front also has a quote from Cerrone that says, “I want all American working class workers to know that I’m out there and fighting for them.” People ask me, “Why don’t you take your time?” But the working class doesn’t take time. You work out there every day. I do that too. I want them to know that there is hope, and I’m out there just like them. “

His face and UFC records also adorn the can, and it goes without saying that the special editions in Las Vegas will be sold in advance of UFC 246.