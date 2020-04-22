Who is in the body to exchange Michael O’Neill as Northern Ireland supervisor?

Northern Ireland are set to step up the recruitment of their next supervisor right after Michael O’Neill’s prosperous eight-and-a-half-yr tenure came to an end.

O’Neill’s transfer to Stoke in November gave the Irish Soccer Association a head start on that activity and he has now stepped down in advance of plan amid ongoing uncertainty more than when the European Championship engage in-offs will acquire area.

Below, we assess some of all those possible to be in the running to replace him.

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson has impressed at Fir Park (PA)

The former Luton and Northern Eire midfielder is properly recognized to the IFA, obtaining managed the under-21s and worked as an assistant to O’Neill. Immediately after a temporary spell in charge of Oldham, the 45-yr-outdated has amazed because having in excess of at Motherwell, guiding them to two cup finals in his very first comprehensive year in charge and then top them to 3rd in the Scottish league ahead of the pandemic struck.

Tommy Wright

Tommy Wright has been consistent in Perth (PA)

Acted as goalkeeping mentor in the early days of O’Neill’s tenure but still left to concentrate on his very own vocation as a amount one with St Johnstone. The 31-times capped keeper has presided in excess of the most prosperous period in the Perth club’s historical past, lifting the Scottish Cup in 2014 and qualifying for Europe 3 instances. Saints will complete in the prime six for the fifth time in 7 a long time if the Scottish Premiership is declared above soon after 56-yr-outdated Wright steered them out of issues this season.

Austin MacPhee

Austin MacPhee had a spell as Hearts caretaker (PA)

O’Neill’s assistant would supply continuity obtaining labored in the backroom team because 2014 but has small managerial experience. The Scot has been performing down his contract at the rear of the scenes at Hearts following losing his first-team role when Daniel Stendel was appointed in December. The 40-year-previous experienced 6 matches in caretaker demand soon after Craig Levein was sacked, successful one particular and drawing a single.

David Healy

David Healy is a Northern Irleand hero (PA)

Healy is Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer and crucial gentleman in some of the country’s most well known benefits, such as wins over England and Spain. By now primarily based at Windsor Park acquiring taken above as Linfield manager in 2015, he has sent a handful of trophies together with two league titles with the Blues sitting down 4 details apparent before the suspension of football. If neglected for the major task, the 40-calendar year-aged may be groomed as following guy in.

Grant McCann

Hull Town manager Grant McCann (PA)

Wore the jersey with pleasure and passion among 2001 and 2012 and is now in demand at Hull, possessing beforehand coached Peterborough and Doncaster. Would be sorely tempted if approached but currently has a great work in the same division O’Neill left for. The 40-yr-old’s aspect sit one particular put above the Sky Bet Championship drop zone.

Ian Baraclough

Ian Baraclough experienced a spell as Motherwell manager (PA)

The Englishman is previously on the payroll as below-21 manager, a position in which he has overseen shock victories more than Spain and Iceland irrespective of a paucity of taking part in assets. His know-how of the following era would be a additionally but a homegrown candidate may possibly be preferable. The former Scunthorpe boss guided Sligo Rovers to their initially League of Ireland title in 35 yrs and then took Robinson to Motherwell as his assistant just before the roles have been reversed at Oldham.