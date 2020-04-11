Who is in the UK today for Got Talent when the new season begins?

Judges Got Talent in Great Britain (from the left) David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alicia Dixon with hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Photo: PA)

British Got Talent is coming back to our TV screens tonight with a completely new series, which aims to discover the hidden skills of our nation.

Returning in time to fill our Saturday nights with laughter and excitement while Britain is closed, Judge Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden will meet again to look for the best talent tonight.

Last year the winner of the program was a war veteran Colin Thackery, whose amazing singing performances made the judges and the audience cry.

But who will be crowned the winner of this year’s program? Here is who today shoots the title in the first round of auditions …

Who is in the UK today I have talent?

After returning “Got Talent” in Great Britain, a great mix of talents will appear on the stage, from singers and dancers to magicians, comedians and even an acrobat.

The Nu Crew dance teams from Glasgow and X1X Crew from India will try to impress the referees with quick, exciting procedures, while Yakub, a 10-year-old dancer from Stratford Upon Avon, will hope to be able to put him on through a Lion King inspired dance.

The Nu Crew dance group performs their first audition on the British film Got Talent. (Photo: Syco / Thames / ITV)

You can also expect spectacular songs in today’s program.

Gospel Choir Ann from London and the Sign Along With Us choir from Manchester listen to the first episode and hope to impress the judges.

Today’s program will also include the magical duo of father-son James and Dylan Piper from South Wales, performing stunning tricks, and an acrobat named Papi Flex is practicing some serious bending of the body to try to win a ticket to the next round.

Tonight there will also be Steve Royle, a Manchester comedian, Diana Vedyashinka, five-dachshund dog trainer and Mr Cuddles, Wannabe super villain who is different from the others.

British Got Talent broadcasts tonight, on Saturday, April 11, at 20:00 on ITV

