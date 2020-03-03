[Who is Jill Scott? twentieth anniversary tour stops at the Township Auditorium in March]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Three-time Grammy Award winner Jill Scott will commemorate her debut album, Who Is Jill Scott? Terms and Appears Vol. one, with a 20th anniversary tour.

The tour kicked-off the very first leg in Kansas Town, Missouri on February seventh and will head to the Township Auditorium on Saturday, March 21st.

Get your obvious bag all set and click on right here for tickets to the show.

