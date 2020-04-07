Who is Justin Gaethje? Light-weight star with two losses on his history is changing Khabib at UFC 249 and needs Conor McGregor combat

Justin Gaethje has stepped in to switch Khabib Nurmagomedov as the headline act of UFC 249 to fight Tony Ferguson.

The UFC key occasion has been plagued with difficulties as the sport struggles to adapt to life in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin Gaethje will swap Khabib Nurmagomedov in the primary event of UFC 249

But boss Dana White has been decided to put on a clearly show for the fans and it looks that the motion will go in advance on April 18.

Nurmagomedov experienced to pull out of his clash with Ferguson as he remains in lockdown in Russia.

White has now verified Gaethje will just take his spot but who is the new headliner?

Who is Justin Gaethje?

Justin Ray Gaethje started wrestling at the age of four just before attending Safford Superior School and getting a two-time Arizona state winner.

Gaethje, an orthodox light-weight fighter, created his professional MMA debut in August 2011 with a knockout acquire around Kevin Croom.

He has experienced 23 profession fights to day, winning 21 instances with 18 knockouts.

Now 31 years aged, Gaethje’s previous battle was a TKO gain more than Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in September 2019.

Justin Gaethje will take on Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 for the interim light-weight title

His two losses arrived versus Eddie Alvarez at UFC 218 in December 2017 and Dustin Poirier in April 2018.

The future clash with Ferguson will be Gaethje’s initial key headline battle and just his 2nd UFC most important event.

Next his victory in excess of Cerrone, Gaethje demanded a fight with the winner of Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson.

Albeit in incredible conditions, the Arizona-born fighter has bought his would like.

He stated past 12 months: “I want to struggle for the globe title. I want to demonstrate I’m the most effective in the planet. I want the winner of Tony and Khabib. So that is what’s up coming.”

Conor McGregor was beforehand touted as a possible late replacement for Nurmagomedov at UFC 249.

Conor McGregor provides emotional write-up-combat job interview right after victorious return at UFC 246

With the business opting for Gaethje, a fight between him and the Infamous could occur even more down the line.

Asked about McGregor, Gaethje extra: “I certainly would adore to battle him.”

McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, needs his fighter to choose on Gaethje at welterweight later this yr.

He mentioned: “Justin Gaethje at 170 [Ibs] would be my personal choice. He’s a different light-weight, but neither of them have to slice body weight.

“The vision is finding that 155lb belt back, so it’s a step toward that. I really don’t see the motive for him to minimize weight except if there is a belt on the line, in any other case why would he do it?

“Stay at this body weight, don’t slice weight and then when the huge 1 will come together, shed the final 15 lbs.”