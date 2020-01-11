Who is Krzysztof Piatek? Profile on Tottenham transfer destination that could replace the injured Harry Kane

Loading...

Tottenham’s pursuit of success this season has become much more difficult after the terrible news about Harry Kane.

They’ll be without their star striker until April. He contracted a hamstring against Southampton on New Year’s Day.

Harry Kane limped in the 0-1 loss in Southampton and was now ruled out until April

There are also concerns that Kane may not be fit enough to play for England at Euro 2020 this summer.

It’s a big problem for Spurs right now, who essentially don’t have an experienced striker for the rest of the campaign.

Manager Jose Mourinho could play Heung-min Son at the top or give Troy Parrott, 17, a chance to shine.

However, it is likely that Spurs will invest this month to replace Kane, and the name that keeps coming up is AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek.

Piatek could be used as a replacement for Kane

If Piatek actually comes to the club to replace Kane, there will be tremendous pressure on the Pole’s shoulders.

Below you will find everything you need to know about Krzysztof Piatek.

Krzysztof Piatek 2019/20

Age: 24

Society: AC Milan

Position: Forward

Nationality: polishing

A series missions: 14

Gates: 4

helps: 0

Goals per 90 minutes: 0.2

Successful dribbling every 90 minutes: 0.3

What’s the latest gossip?

Well, Spurs aren’t playing around since reports say a £ 28m deal has been signed with Milan.

The Sun claims Piatek will fly to London in the next few days to complete his medical exam.

He is also expected to sign a three-and-a-half year contract in which Spurs Milan will pay £ 23.8m first and then another £ 4.2m add-ons.

Spurs would like to make this deal sharp

A number of Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, Newcastle and Crystal Palace, were interested in Piatek, but it appears that Spurs won the race.

Previous club career

A year ago, he moved to Milan from Genoa for £ 30m after scoring 30 goals in all competitions last season, including 22 in Serie A.

But he has only scored four goals this season and broken the pecking order in Milan after Zlatan Ibrahimovic was signed again.

Piatek had Midas touch last season, but fell out of favor this season in Milan

Piatek started his career with Lechia Dzierzoniow in the Polish third division in 2011 before moving to second division Zaglebie Lubin in 2013.

Zaglebie rose to the top division in his second season at the club (2014/15) and qualified for the Europa League qualification in 2015/16 after finishing third in the league.

He then moved to Cracovia in 2016, where he made a name for himself. In 63 top matches, he scored 32 goals and moved to Genoa.

international experience

When Kane is fit, Piatek will play the second violin for him, which he also does in international service.

Robert Lewandowski is the main actor in Poland, but Piatek has been doing well in his country since he made his senior debut in September 2018.

However, he said that Kane and Lewandowski were his two favorite strikers in quotes from the Italian publication L’Ultimo Uomo about Sky Sports.

Piatek has scored five goals in ten games – four of them in Euro 2020 qualification, for which Poland has qualified.

Piatek makes a name for itself internationally

What is said about him?

Andriy Shevchenko, AC Milan legend

“He has an incredible instinct in front of the goal and scored a great striker.

“He shoots well with both feet and is good with his head. He helps Milan a lot. “

Gennaro Gattuso, former player and manager of AC Milan

“Piatek is a player who lives to score goals. He makes his movements well and has excellent technical skills. “

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal striker

Comment on Piatek’s Instagram post after the 3-0 win against Empoli in February 2019: “What a machine!”

How would he fit into the Spurs team?

It is fairly obvious that Piatek will join the Spurs team directly because Kane will be out for a long period.

However, when Kane is fit again, it will be very difficult for Piatek to remain in the team, as the English captain is always played in his position, which is in direct contradiction to Piatek’s playing style to be a typical No. 9.

This is how Spurs would play with Piatek.

Piatek is unlikely to play when Kane is fit. t) Spurs