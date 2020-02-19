For the duration of his welcome-house overall look late Wednesday morning, former Gov. Rod Blagojevich profusely thanked President Donald Trump, his wife and daughters, and Mark Vargas, a political strategist and advisor who Blagojevich referred to as “the kinda guy who can get you out of prison if you discover you trapped there.”

Vargas, who has been working as a spokesperson for the Blagojevich spouse and children, describes himself on Twitter as a tech entrepreneur and a contributor to the Washington Examiner, where by his current columns incorporate “Trump isn’t the risk to democracy, Democrats are” and “Cory Booker is a full and total failure.”

In Oct, Vargas advised CBS Chicago that he was “in immediate conversation with Jared Kushner,” President Trump’s son-in-regulation, and was helping Patti Blagojevich in her campaign to get her husband’s situation in front of the president.

In August, Trump praised the previous Illinois very first girl and hinted that he would take into account granting Blagojevich clemency: “His spouse, I think, is great,” the president explained, “and I’m considering about commuting his sentence really strongly.”

In accordance to his LinkedIn profile, Vargas worked on quite a few political campaigns in Illinois, together with on Dennis Hastert’s Hastert for Congress Committee in 2004, Illinois Sen. Steve Rauschenberger’s campaign for governor in 2005 and 2006, and Kevin Williams’ marketing campaign for Kane County Sheriff in 2006. In 2009 he ran for the 14th District Illinois congressional seat in in between stints as a liaison officer in the Business office of the Secretary of Protection.

Vargas was not the only individual credited in Blagojevich’s speech Wednesday. The former governor also thanked his father-in-law former Ald. Dick Mell, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, and formerly imprisoned ex-Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., but reserved his “most profound and everlasting gratitude” for President Trump.

Vargas could not be reached for comment Wednesday.