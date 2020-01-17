Who is part of the RuPaul’s DragCon UK range at the London Olympia?

Start your engines as the RuPaul DragCon officially arrives in the UK this weekend.
The drag-and-drop convention will be opened by RuPaul himself at the London Olympia on January 18.
He will see stars from the American and British series perform, meet fans and participate in panels alongside famous guests and local dragsters.
There is a huge range of guests to catch throughout the weekend at their booths or on stage, so we’ve compiled below a list of each Drag Race queen, retailer, celebrity, and local drag numbers. appearing at DragCon UK.
RuPaul Drag Race
Bianca Del Rio is headlining her biggest show to date at the Wembley Arena
Drag Race UK
The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will appear at the convention
(Image: Ian West / PA Wire)
-
Baga Chipz
-
Blu Hydrangea
-
Cheryl Hole
-
Crystal
-
Divina De Campo
-
Gothy kendoll
-
Scaredy Kat
-
Sum Ting Wong
-
La Vivienne
-
Vinegar shots
-
AJ Bediako (British crew)
-
Archie Ahern (British crew)
-
Ashraf Ejjbair (British crew)
-
Matthew Lister (British crew)
-
Mitch Marion (British crew)
-
Niko Wirachaman (British crew)
-
Tom Scanlon (British crew)
RuPaul’s DragCon UK
Collective drag and artists
Famous guests
Bananarama
-
Bananrama
-
Brock McGillis (hockey player)
-
Craig MacNeil (capriciously volatile)
-
Daniel Franzese (Mean Girls / Watch)
-
David Atherton (baking)
-
Giovanni Pernice (Strictly Come Dancing)
-
Harnaam Kaur (activist)
-
Harry Derbidge (TOWIE)
-
Ivy Bryan (activist)
-
Jaymi Hensley (Union J)
-
Mutya Buena (Sugababes)
-
Nicky Paris (actor)
-
Tina Barrett (S Club 7)
-
Vick Hope (Capital FM)
-
Sophie Anderson (The C ** k Destroyers)
-
Stephen Bailey (actor)
-
Tim Murray (actor)
-
Todrick Hall
retailers
-
DragCon Merch – Central Hall
-
RuPaul Essentials – Central room
-
MUA Cosmetics – B30
-
Beauty Pop – C20
-
World of Wonder – Central Hall
-
WOW Presents Plus – Central Hall
-
Advanced teeth whitening – A8 and A6
-
AEAP Designs -F41
-
Amplified accessories – B22
-
Andreas Diofebi -D23
-
Ardell Lashes – C23
-
baehmbaehmwigs.com – D29
-
Beautiful Brows – B15
-
Bling Bling Bling UK – B25
-
BLOODHUN by Luke Marsh – F47
-
BPerfect Cosmetics – C32
-
Cancer Research – F37
-
Protection of cats – F31
-
Accessories CJ -D21
-
Clack That Fan – C29
-
Crayola Fun Factory – C26
-
Crystal Canine, the real Swarovski Tooth Crystal Company from London – F43
-
Daftboy – D19
-
Desert Moon – B29
-
Dirt Squirrel Co – B16
-
Doll head wigs – B18
-
Doris likes – D13
-
Drag Clothes – E40
-
Drag Pole Shoes -B18
-
Eldora False Eyelashes – C22
-
Elleni the label – C28
-
Exotic ecdysiast – D11
-
Exotic jewelry – E36
-
Face Lace – B26
-
Fascist briefs – E46
-
Funkodragrace by Adam – F36
-
Give Face Cosmetics – C30
-
Go get some glitter – F30
-
God Glam It – F24
-
H Smith Creative – E34
-
Hamburger Mary’s – D28
-
Haunted prostheses – F29
-
House of Namaste – A13
-
Conception of the show IncogniD’or – B19
-
Art Kel Enders – E38
-
Illustration from Leatwerpenn – F45
-
Lottie London – D24
-
magió – E42
-
ManAQueen – F33
-
Manic Panic UK – C25
-
Beauty of minorities – F39
-
Misty Couture – D11
-
Mr Pink – E48
-
MUA Cosmetics – B30
-
Novympia – E44
-
Penny Ledger Werqs – B17
-
Phillip Normal – D27
-
Beauty Pop – C20
-
Pressed for Time Nails – B23
-
Design by Rebecca J Higgins – F32
-
Shokushu Boutique – F35
-
sorayraya – E32
-
Steven Austin Hair Artist – B31
-
SW3 Chelsea – B21
-
The Bigger The Hoop – C24
-
Contemporary nail -F28
-
Georgia Bird Foundation – F34
-
Perfumery – D5
-
Tom Taylor illustrated – D27
-
twistedEGOS – B29
-
VANITY STUDIOS LTD – B28
-
Webster Wigs – A20
-
Gloves for fenders and wefts – F26
-
Shyanne O’Shea Mistress Wig – B25
-
Wilberth Clothing – C21
