Who is part of the RuPaul’s DragCon UK range at the London Olympia?

Start your engines as the RuPaul DragCon officially arrives in the UK this weekend.

The drag-and-drop convention will be opened by RuPaul himself at the London Olympia on January 18.

He will see stars from the American and British series perform, meet fans and participate in panels alongside famous guests and local dragsters.

There is a huge range of guests to catch throughout the weekend at their booths or on stage, so we’ve compiled below a list of each Drag Race queen, retailer, celebrity, and local drag numbers. appearing at DragCon UK.

RuPaul Drag Race

Bianca Del Rio is headlining her biggest show to date at the Wembley Arena

Drag Race UK

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will appear at the convention

(Image: Ian West / PA Wire)

Baga Chipz

Blu Hydrangea

Cheryl Hole

Crystal

Divina De Campo

Gothy kendoll

Scaredy Kat

Sum Ting Wong

La Vivienne

Vinegar shots

AJ Bediako (British crew)

Archie Ahern (British crew)

Ashraf Ejjbair (British crew)

Matthew Lister (British crew)

Mitch Marion (British crew)

Niko Wirachaman (British crew)

Tom Scanlon (British crew)

Read more

RuPaul’s DragCon UK

Collective drag and artists

Famous guests

Bananarama

Bananrama

Brock McGillis (hockey player)

Craig MacNeil (capriciously volatile)

Daniel Franzese (Mean Girls / Watch)

David Atherton (baking)

Giovanni Pernice (Strictly Come Dancing)

Harnaam Kaur (activist)

Harry Derbidge (TOWIE)

Ivy Bryan (activist)

Jaymi Hensley (Union J)

Mutya Buena (Sugababes)

Nicky Paris (actor)

Tina Barrett (S Club 7)

Vick Hope (Capital FM)

Sophie Anderson (The C ** k Destroyers)

Stephen Bailey (actor)

Tim Murray (actor)

Todrick Hall

retailers

DragCon Merch – Central Hall

RuPaul Essentials – Central room

MUA Cosmetics – B30

Beauty Pop – C20

World of Wonder – Central Hall

WOW Presents Plus – Central Hall

Advanced teeth whitening – A8 and A6

AEAP Designs -F41

Amplified accessories – B22

Andreas Diofebi -D23

Ardell Lashes – C23

baehmbaehmwigs.com – D29

Beautiful Brows – B15

Bling Bling Bling UK – B25

BLOODHUN by Luke Marsh – F47

BPerfect Cosmetics – C32

Cancer Research – F37

Protection of cats – F31

Accessories CJ -D21

Clack That Fan – C29

Crayola Fun Factory – C26

Crystal Canine, the real Swarovski Tooth Crystal Company from London – F43

Daftboy – D19

Desert Moon – B29

Dirt Squirrel Co – B16

Doll head wigs – B18

Doris likes – D13

Drag Clothes – E40

Drag Pole Shoes -B18

Eldora False Eyelashes – C22

Elleni the label – C28

Exotic ecdysiast – D11

Exotic jewelry – E36

Face Lace – B26

Fascist briefs – E46

Funkodragrace by Adam – F36

Give Face Cosmetics – C30

Go get some glitter – F30

God Glam It – F24

H Smith Creative – E34

Hamburger Mary’s – D28

Haunted prostheses – F29

House of Namaste – A13

Conception of the show IncogniD’or – B19

Art Kel Enders – E38

Illustration from Leatwerpenn – F45

Lottie London – D24

magió – E42

ManAQueen – F33

Manic Panic UK – C25

Beauty of minorities – F39

Misty Couture – D11

Mr Pink – E48

MUA Cosmetics – B30

Novympia – E44

Penny Ledger Werqs – B17

Phillip Normal – D27

Beauty Pop – C20

Pressed for Time Nails – B23

Design by Rebecca J Higgins – F32

Shokushu Boutique – F35

sorayraya – E32

Steven Austin Hair Artist – B31

SW3 Chelsea – B21

The Bigger The Hoop – C24

Contemporary nail -F28

Georgia Bird Foundation – F34

Perfumery – D5

Tom Taylor illustrated – D27

twistedEGOS – B29

VANITY STUDIOS LTD – B28

Webster Wigs – A20

Gloves for fenders and wefts – F26

Shyanne O’Shea Mistress Wig – B25

Wilberth Clothing – C21

Check out our Twitter page to stay up to date on all the latest music, comedy and theater announcements in the nation’s capital – twitter.com/mylondontickets

.