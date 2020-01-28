When a mystery player arrived at Manchester United’s Carrington training base to undergo a medical exam, the rumor mill was in full swing.

After months of speculation, the Red Devils seemed to be actively hiring someone to help them change their season.

Sander Berge is NOT on the way to Manchester United

It was a frustrating window of time for United fans as the Manchester giants have yet to attract new players who have spent most of the month trying to sign a contract to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

It looked like there was good news for the Old Trafford believers when a mystery player arrived in Carrington to undergo a medical exam, and a number of journalists initially claimed to be Sander Berge.

The 20-year-old is believed to have falsely traveled to Carrington to undergo a medical procedure before £ 20m change to strengthen United’s midfield capabilities.

Evening Standard reporter James Robson was a journalist who said on Twitter that Berge was at United’s training base to have medical care before a possible move from Genk.

False alarm. NOT Sander Berge, according to United ..

Instead, a 15-year-old goalkeeper.

Previous tweet removed (just to avoid retweeting and confusion) #mufc

– James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) January 28, 2020

However, within 10 minutes after the rumor started, it turned out that the player in question was NOT a mountain. Robson returned soon after being informed that he was actually a 15-year-old reserve goalkeeper.

But what is he like in real life? Below you will find everything you need to know about Sander Mountains.

What is the gossip so far?

Genk has pledged that they will eventually lose mountains with Liverpool and Napoli, who were in the same group as Genk in the Champions League this season and were the frontrunners to land him, while Man United emerged as an option earlier this month.

The Belgian team would prefer not to have to sell the midfielder mid-season.

Genk sports director Dimitri De Conde said earlier this season: “Napoli is interested in Sander and that is one possibility.

“We also know that Liverpool is following him closely. Klopp spoke to the boy after the Anfield game and congratulated him on the achievement.

Berge introduces himself to potential Liverpool teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

“In Italy there are clubs that follow mountains and Napoli could be one of them, but so far we have no concrete offers on the table. This could even change in the coming weeks.

“We intend to hold on to Sander until the end of the season, but cannot make any predictions.” When the big clubs knock on our door, we have to start negotiations, as the agent has to. “

According to Goal, Chelsea is also interested in mountains.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who is now responsible for Inter Milan, is supposed to monitor him this summer.

West Ham and Sheffield United also followed the mdfielder.

Solskjaer is under increasing pressure and could rely on a midfield reinforcement

Previous club career

Berge started his professional career with the Norwegian second division club Asker, for whom he played in his youth. He made his debut at the end of the 2013 season at the age of 16.

He then signed for the top club Valerenga and made his league debut in July 2015.

His talents did not go unnoticed, and he was hired by Genk in January 2017 to reach the quarter-finals of the 2017/18 Europa League.

Last season Genk won the Belgian top league with Bergen in 28 games and has already scored four goals in 23 games in the Jupiler Pro League this season.

Mountains in action for Genk after refusing Premier League moves in the summer

How much is it likely to cost?

De Conde is obviously reluctant to tell the media how much Genk wants mountains.

He added: “The current rating from Berge? We are not talking about numbers; We are not currently determining a price. We will see when we are in a negotiation. “

According to transfermarkt.com, Berge’s current market value is £ 19.8m.

international experience

He played for his native Norway in all age groups of the youth and made his debut at a World Cup qualification against Northern Ireland in March 2017 at the age of 19.

Berge scored his first international goal in Euro 2020 qualification against Malta in September. Norway has reached the play-off phase for the next summer finale.

The midfielder stands at an impressive 6ft 4ins

What is said about him?

Former Genk head coach Albert Stuivenberg

“He is very mature. He is intelligent, reads the game well and takes the initiative. He has the potential to become a future leader. “

Norway coach Lars Lagerback

“He is a very young player. He has a good role in his club where he is at a pretty good level. “

How would it match Liverpool, United and Chelsea?

If England is the next destination from Berge, he will probably go to Liverpool.

Under no circumstances would he join the first team at Anfield, as Fabinho is definitely number 1 in the defensive midfield.

But the Brazilian would be a great role model for mountains, and if Fabinho needs a break, he’ll run out of time.

buildlineup.com

How Liverpool could do if they signed mountains

Given the time it is in the window, Chelsea is unlikely to make a move before summer.

However, the future of N’Golo Kante is a constant source of speculation. So if the Frenchman should leave, Berge could play a defensive midfield role alongside Jorginho, which gives the attacking blues players the license to keep moving forward.

buildlineup.com

Chelsea is unlikely to be able to bid on mountains until summer

Should Solskjaer finally enter the transfer market this month, Berge would be a wise acquisition for the immediate and foreseeable future.

United was injured several times against rival Manchester City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final when the midfield was injured for fun.

With Fred and Andreas Pereira as midfielders, United was unmasked. Berge has the discipline and physical characteristics to control the midfield of the field and quickly spread out of a lower role to prepare the Red Devils for the counterattack.

buildlineup.com

How United could look with mountains at her side

