Who is Sean Penn’s girlfriend, Leila George?

When Sean Penn came to the CORE gala on January 15, all eyes were on his girlfriend, Australian actress Leila George.

Penn (59) and George (27) looked excited when they made their first public appearance at the charity event.

Sean Penn and Leila George.

George is an Australian-born actress who recently starred in a number of leading roles and was inspired by her prominent parents who are familiar with the spotlights.

What is Leila George doing?

Leila George is an actress. She started out as a cameraman before taking a big break in 2018.

She studied at the Sydney Film School before her father, Vincent D’Onofrio, encouraged her to try acting.

Leila George.

In which films has Leila George starred?

George is known for her work on Mortal Engines (2018), The Long Home (2019) and Animal Kingdom (2016). She made her film debut in Lifetime TV movie Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? alongside Tori spelling and James Franco.

She has just finished working on the sci-fi short film Solus.

Leila George was born in Sydney, Australia and grew up in the UK.

How old is Leila George?

Leila George is 27 years old. Her friend Sean Penn is 59 years old.

Who are Leila George’s parents?

George is the daughter of the famous actor Vincent D’Onofrio (60) and 59-year-old Greta Scacchi.

Her father’s most famous roles were Edgar in Men In Black and Robert Goren in Law & Order: Criminal Intent. You can also recognize him by his roles in Jurassic World, The Break Up and Daredevil.

Leila George and her father Vincent D'Onofrio.

Meanwhile, Scaacchi plays among others Christina Alibrandi in Looking for Alibrandi and Mrs Weston in Emma.

“When I was growing up, I was sitting on my mother’s or father’s sets for hours and didn’t get bored,” George told W Magazine in March 2019.

Leila George.

How did Leila George and Sean Penn meet?

It is believed that George started with Penn in 2016 when a photo showed up of them kissing on a beach in Hawaii.

Sean Penn and Leila George attend Film Independent at LACMA and host an evening with Sean Penn at LACMA on October 6, 2016.

Since their last outing in Los Angeles, it can be assumed that the couple has been together for more than three years.

They met shortly after Penn and ex-fiancee Charlize Theron’s split in June 2015.

Sean Penn and Charlize Theron in 2015.

How many children does Sean Penn have?

Penn has two children that he shares with his ex-girlfriend Robin Wright: Dylan Frances Penn (28) and Hopper Jack Penn (26). He married Wright in 1996 after the birth of his two children, who separated in 2010.

Dylan, who is a year older than George, is a model and actress. She played in Nick Jonas’ music video for ‘Chain’ and played in Condemned and Elvis & Nixon.

How does Leila George deal with Instagram?

You can follow her at @leilageorge.

